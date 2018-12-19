Ex-Goldman banker barred for life from dealmaking here over 1MDB saga

Former Goldman Sachs director Tim Leissner, among the central figures embroiled in the 1MDB scandal, has been barred for life from involvement in capital-market activities in Singapore, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Wednesday.

This lifetime prohibition order is raised from an initial 10-year ban levied against Leissner, and follows Leissner’s admission to criminal charges brought against him by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), the Singapore regulator said.

Leissner has pleaded guilty to these charges for conspiracy to commit money laundering, and in violating the US Foreign Corrupt Practice Act. He has also admitted to participating in a conspiracy to obtain and retain business from 1MDB for Goldman Sachs through the promise and payment of bribes and kickbacks to government officials in Abu Dhabi and Malaysia, and by embezzling funds from 1MDB for himself and others, and laundering these bribes, kickbacks and funds through financial systems in the US and elsewhere.

The MAS said the earlier 10-year ban was based on the "limited information" it had at the time, saying that the MAS was unable to interview Leissner, as he was not in Singapore and could not be compelled to travel to Singapore to assist in investigations.

"The US DOJ’s charges and Mr Leissner’s guilty plea have provided further evidence of Mr Leissner’s involvement in funds flows related to 1MDB, which were previously not available to MAS," it said.

The lifetime prohibition will also bar him from acting as a director of, or becoming a substantial shareholder, of a capital markets services licensee under the Securities and Futures Act.