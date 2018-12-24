You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Dec 24, 2018 - 6:30 PM

THIS was below both October's figure and economists' expectations, both of which were 1.9 per cent.
Singapore core inflation slips to 1.7% in November, below economists' estimates

THIS was below both October's figure and economists' expectations, both of which were 1.9 per cent.

 

Cromwell E-Reit to buy 3 logistics properties in France for 21.6m euros

UNDER the terms of the deal, Cromwell E-Reit will buy from CDPG Luxembourg all of the shares in Challenger DPG France SAS, which holds all three properties.

Singtel's Optus extends partnership with fellow Australia telco Vocus Group

ACCORDING to the Monday statement, the partnership puts Vocus in a position to grow its mobile customer base across its various brands and increase market share in enterprise and small-to-medium business segments.

Hong Kong stock exchange rejects CNMC Goldmine's dual listing application

HONG Kong's stock exchange has rejected Catalist-listed CNMC Goldmine's application for a dual listing on its mainboard, citing CNMC's inability to meet the minimum market capitalisation and create liquidity for the company’s shares in Hong Kong.

O&M, property veteran Michael Kum becomes Atlantic Navigation's chairman

Mr Kum, who ran offshore chartering business Miclyn Express Offshore before it was sold to private equity and is also the chairman of hotel property group M&L Hospitality, acquired a 50.2 per cent stake in Atlantic Navigation earlier in December via a placement of Atlantic Navigation shares to his investment vehicle Saeed Investment.

Singapore shares end higher on Monday

SINGAPORE stocks closed higher in Monday's half-day trading session, with the Straits Times Index up 0.16 per cent or 5.02 points to 3,051.06.

China to remove some import, export tariffs including alternative feed meals

Indonesia searches for survivors after volcano triggers tsunami, kills 281

Far from Washington, the routine symbiosis of the border plays out in Texas and Mexico

Mnuchin bid to calm markets risks making bad situation worse

6.4-magnitude earthquake hits off coast of Tonga: USGS

BT_20181224_JAGROWTHKV1B_3650926.jpg
Dec 24, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
As manufacturing slows, diverse factors may drive 2019 growth

BT_20181224_RJENSIGN_3650433.jpg
Dec 24, 2018
Ensign sees big potential in Asia cybersecurity

BP_IPC_241218_6.jpg
Dec 24, 2018
Ailing firms find new lease of life in real estate

Dec 24, 2018
Dec 24, 2018
Cromwell E-Reit to buy 3 logistics properties in France for 21.6m euros

Dec 24, 2018
Singtel's Optus extends partnership with fellow Australia telco Vocus Group

Dec 24, 2018
Hong Kong stock exchange rejects CNMC Goldmine's dual listing application

