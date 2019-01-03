THE number of Housing Board flats that changed hands in December 2018 was 23.9 per cent lower than in November, a bigger fall than a year ago, according to flash data from real estate portal SRX on Thursday.

Bigger drop in HDB resale flats sold in December from cooling measures

Deloitte's Budget ideas: sugar tax, green incentives, startup-friendly tax regime

With the Ministry of Health mulling possible measures to tackle sweetened beverages and combat diabetes, a sugar tax on drinks manufacturers is one possibility, said Deloitte, adding that revenue collected could be channelled to subsidising healthier food options.

Hyflux gets more time to report financials, conduct AGM amid restructuring

Hyflux now has until June 30, 2019 or before the lifting of its trading suspension to announce its results for the second and third quarters of fiscal 2018, a 4.5-month extension.

Cavenagh Gardens tries again for en bloc sale; keeps S$480m reserve price

That translates to a land rate of S$1,695 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr) inclusive of an estimated state land premium of S$18.4 million to purchase some 11,800 sq ft of state land, or S$1,541 psf ppr after factoring in the 10 per cent bonus gross floor area (GFA).

STI generates 9.2% annualised total return in 2009-2018 period: SGX

Without reinvesting dividends, the 30 STI component stocks would have yielded lower annualised returns at 5.7 per cent over the same ten-year period, local bourse operator Singapore Exchange (SGX) noted in a report issued on Jan 3.

The STI today

Singapore shares end lower on Thursday

SINGAPORE shares closed lower on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index down 26.01 points or 0.9 per cent to 3012.88. About 1.16 billion shares worth S$886 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.76 per share.