Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Thu, Jan 10, 2019 - 6:30 PM

Gojek's ride-hailing app available to all consumers in Singapore

Ride-hailing service provider Gojek has opened its app to give immediate access to all customers in Singapore.Consumers can now sign up for Gojek's ride-hailing services via the iOS or Android app. First-time riders will receive two S$5 vouchers, which they can use for two rides within two weeks of signing up.

EY's Budget wish list: Fintech tax incentive, R&D perks for SMEs, tax cuts for medical costs

A Fintech tax incentive, new R&D (research and development) incentives for SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises), and tax deductions for healthcare expenses are among Ernst & Young's (EY) Budget 2019 recommendations, released in a report on Thursday.

Global ETFs, ETPs attracted second-highest net inflows in December 2018: report

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs) listed globally attracted the second-highest net inflow on record, taking in US$76.24 billion during December 2018 despite turmoil in developed markets, independent research and consultancy firm ETFGI said on Thursday. 

UOB renews regional bancassurance alliance with Prudential for 15 years

United Overseas Bank has renewed its regional bancassurance arrangement with Prudential for 15 years. Prudential will pay the lender a fee of S$1.15 billion over this period. The new pact extends the original alliance, which runs from 2010 to 2034, and will include Vietnam as a fifth market.

Singtel resells electricity plans through Singtel Power

Telecommunications heavyweight Singtel has ventured into the electricity reselling business, under a tie-up with YTL PowerSeraya's integrated energy provider unit Geneco.

GIC joins German mobile bank N26’s US$300m funding round

Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC is taking part in German mobile bank N26's latest financing round of US$300 million (S$406.6 million), led by New York-based venture capital and private equity firm Insight Venture Partners.

Temasek's Singapore Technologies Telemedia selling perpetual issue

Singapore Technologies Telemedia (STT) has announced on Thursday a new Singapore dollar perpetual issue with an initial price guidance of low 5 per cent. The new issue is NC5 which means it won't be called or redeemed before year five, according to the term sheet seen by The Business Times.

The STI Today

Singapore stocks rise 0.81% on Thursday

Singapore stocks bucked the trend on Thursday when most Asian stocks pointed lower, with the Straits Times Index rising 0.81 per cent or 25.44 points to 3,183.51. 

 

New programme to boost business ties between Singapore and Andhra Pradesh

Japan labour data "incorrectly collected since 2004"

China's rekindled deflation fears add to global growth concerns

EY's Budget wish list: Fintech tax incentive, R&D perks for SMEs, tax cuts for medical costs

Ghosn case rattles Japan's expat business community

China factory gate inflation dives as trade war rumbles on

Jan 10, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Palm oil stocks may shine with CPO prices out of the woods

Jan 10, 2019
Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain

Jan 10, 2019
Re-employment model remains relevant; retirement age should stay at 62: panel

