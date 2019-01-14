You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Jan 14, 2019 - 6:30 PM

Raffles City Chongqing, jointly invested by CapitaLand and Ascendas-Singbridge, is the largest single investment by any Singapore firm in China.
CapitaLand to buy Temasek unit Ascendas-Singbridge in S$11b deal, creating Asian giant

AFTER the transaction, CapitaLand's combined total assets under management (AUM) will exceed S$116 billion across more than 30 countries, and cover asset classes such as logistics/business parks, industrial, lodging, commercial, retail and residential.

 

MAS to boost Singapore's standing as enterprise financing hub with S$75m grant

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is launching a S$75 million grant for equity market Singapore (GEMS) in February to help enterprises seeking to raise capital through Singapore’s equity market.

Stiffer anti-money laundering rules for Singapore jewellers ahead

SOME 2,500 jewellers and businesses dealing with precious stones and metals in Singapore are due to meet tighter rules to curb money laundering and terrorism financing, as called for under international standards.

Asia to gain largest share of global capital markets over next few decades: index

THE average global share of Asian capital markets is expected to increase from 31 per cent in 2017 to as much as 49 per cent in 20 years, with half the growth expected to come from China, according to a global capital markets index.

Creative says will enter OEM market after good response

CREATIVE Technology said on Monday that it is ready to work with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to incorporate its Super X-Fi headphone technology into their products, after getting a good response from some large players at last week’s CES tech trade show in the US.

Singapore stocks end 0.8% lower on Monday

SINGAPORE stocks closed lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index down 0.79 per cent or 25.19 points to 3,173.46.

Euro zone bond investors exercise caution ahead of Brexit vote

India's softer wholesale inflation opens door to monetary easing

May will set out EU's sssurances to Parliament: Brexit update

Thailand to make it rain as pollution chokes Bangkok

Stiffer anti-money laundering rules for Singapore jewellers ahead

China's exports shrink most in 2 years in December, raising risks for global economy

Jan 14, 2019
Singapore-backed technology firms make waves at CES

Jan 14, 2019
Shopee fully leases 5 Science Park Drive

Jan 14, 2019
SME business sentiment slides for third straight quarter

