You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

MAS to boost Singapore's standing as enterprise financing hub with S$75m grant

Mon, Jan 14, 2019 - 11:02 AM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

Monetary Authority of Singapore_0.jpg
MAS is launching a S$75 million grant for equity market Singapore (GEMS) in February to help enterprises seeking to raise capital through Singapore’s equity market.
PHOTO: ST FILE

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is launching a S$75 million grant for equity market Singapore (GEMS) in February to help enterprises seeking to raise capital through Singapore’s equity market.

Minister for Finance and MAS board member, Heng Swee Keat, announced the three-year initiative at the UBS Wealth Insights conference on Monday. GEMS will have three components - a listing grant to help defray initial public offering (IPO) costs for companies seeking a listing on the Singapore Exchange (SGX), a research talent development grant to enhance Singapore’s research coverage by grooming equity research talent, and a research initiatives grant to support crowd-sourced initiatives to boost Singapore’s equity research ecosystem.

The quantum for listing grants will vary depending on the enterprise sector and its market capitalisation. For example, enterprises in a new tech sector with a minimum market cap of S$300 million could receive co-funding of 70 per cent of eligible listing expenses, with the grant capped at S$1 million.

Meanwhile, enterprises from all sectors with no minimum market capitalisation could receive co-funding of 20 per cent of eligible listing expenses, with the grant capped at S$200,000.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The research talent development grant will co-fund locals in two ways - 70 per cent of the salaries for fresh graduates hired as equity research analysts, and 50 per cent of the salaries for re-employed experienced equity research analysts.

Ng Yao Loong, assistant managing director at MAS, said: “Singapore has been working to enhance our private and public markets so that domestic and international growth enterprises are able to access different types of capital best suited to their needs. GEMS will help strengthen Singapore’s position as the go-to venue in Asia for enterprises seeking growth financing.”

GEMS, which is funded under the Financial Sector Development Fund (FSDF), will commence from Feb 14. More details will be released closer to the date. 

Editor's Choice

BT_20190114_MRCES146R0Q_3666909.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Technology

Singapore-backed technology firms make waves at CES

BT_20190114_KRASCENT149C41_3667091.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Real Estate

Shopee fully leases 5 Science Park Drive

BP_SGcbd_140119_5.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Government & Economy

SME business sentiment slides for third straight quarter

Most Read

1 Workforce Singapore making progress in helping workers displaced by economic restructuring: PM
2 Olivia Lum should give up role as Hyflux chair during restructuring, says Sias chief
3 The property merry-go-round: anomalies in the market
4 Impossible Burgers coming to Singapore in first half of 2019
5 Rise in male infertility in Singapore mirrors global sperm crisis
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Photo 1 - Raffles City Chongqing, China.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

 CapitaLand to buy Temasek unit Ascendas-Singbridge in S$11b deal, creating Asian giant

Jan 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creative says will enter OEM market after good response

BT_20190114_MRCES146R0Q_3666909.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Technology

Singapore-backed technology firms make waves at CES

Jan 14, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Creative Technology, Keppel Corp, Best World, ICP

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening