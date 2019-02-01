The Singapore Government will keep its 2019 Budget aimed at helping the economy navigate global uncertainties through innovation, internationalisation and capability building for workers, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Finance and Education Indranee Rajah on Friday morning.

Budget 2019 will continue government's strategy for navigating global uncertainty: Indranee

Hyflux asks creditors to file proofs of claim by Feb 15

Water treatment firm Hyflux on Friday called for its creditors to file proofs of claim ahead of scheme meetings as the company undergoes debt restructuring. The proofs, which will form a basis to vote on scheme proposals and to receive payments, must be submitted by 5pm on Feb 15.

Gojek said to raise over US$1b in funding round led by Google, JD and Tencent

Gojek announced on Friday the close of the initial portion of its ongoing series F round led by existing investors Google, JD and Tencent. Other participants include Mitsubishi Corporation and Provident Capital.

Tulip Garden S$907m collective sale to Yanlord, MCL successfully completed

The sale of Tulip Garden for S$906.9 million on its fourth en bloc attempt has reached a happy conclusion, after market talk that the mammoth deal had hit a snag.

Vincent Hoong named as judicial commissioner of Supreme Court

Supreme Court Registrar Vincent Hoong, 61, will take on the appointment of Judicial Commissioner of the Supreme Court for a year beginning April 10. Teh Hwee Hwee, who is currently deputy registrar of the Supreme Court, will succeed Mr Hoong as the registrar of the Supreme Court, effective April 9.

Singapore digital firm InstaReM joins Visa's fintech fast-track programme

Singapore digital cross-border payments firm InstaReM announced on Friday that it is joining Visa’s fintech fast-track programme in Asia Pacific. The programme makes it easier and faster for fintech partners to build and deliver new solutions on Visa’s payments network.

Corporate Earnings

The STI Today

Singapore shares slip on Friday

Singapore shares ended lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index declining 0.05 per cent or 1.49 points to 3,188.68. Losers outweighed advancers 201 to 171, as 1.21 billion shares worth S$954.13 million changed hands.