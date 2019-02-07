You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Feb 07, 2019 - 6:30 PM

Brijesh Pande, managing partner of ICT Fund, says that Sixscape's technology allows seamless scaling of digital authentication certificates.
ICT Fund finds the real deal in Sixscape's authentication tech

VENTURE capital firm ICT Fund has been invested in cryptography startup Sixscape since a pre-series A round in 2016, and in December 2018 it gave a second injection to raise its total investment to S$3.25 million.

 

Procurri receives second expression of interest from third party for possible voluntary general offer

PROCURRI added that to the best of its knowledge, the second offeror is not in any way related to a proposed acquisition via a scheme announced on Feb 3, 2019 by New State Capital Partners LLC.

Buyers can apply, book HDB flat by next working day with revamped balance flats scheme

THE Re-Offer of Balance Flats (ROF) exercise, which offers unsold flats from previous sales exercises and is usually conducted twice a year, will soon offer flats on a rolling basis, available for booking any time.

Sino Grandness still negotiating to extend repayment of loan from shareholder

CHINESE canned vegetable and fruits producer Sino Grandness Food Industry Group said it is still in negotiation with creditor and shareholder Soleado Holdings to extend the repayment of some US$22 million.

Acesian Partners in MOU to dispose unit Acesian Sun

CATALIST-LISTED Acesian Partners on Thursday said it has on Feb 1, 2019 signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Metro Transit Solutions Pte Ltd (MTS) to dispose its entire equity interest in its wholly owned subsidiary, Acesian Sun Pte Ltd.

Singapore shares close 0.5% higher on Thursday
SINGAPORE shares closed higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index up 16.08 points or 0.5 per cent to 3,200.64.

 

Thaksin-linked party is talk of Thailand on premier rumour

German industrial production disappoints in December

BOE hike plans dogged by slow growth, Brexit: decision day guide

India's new central bank chief delivers surprise rate cut ahead of election

Generation Guaido: a threat to Chavez-style power in Venezuela

Campaign for second Brexit vote goes down to the wire

Feb 7, 2019
Real Estate

GCB market to take a breather this year?

Feb 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market starting 2019 with a bang

Feb 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS named Central Bank of the Year

