Buyers can apply, book HDB flat by next working day with revamped balance flats scheme

EAGER homebuyers can soon book a Housing Board flat by the next working day after applying.

The Re-Offer of Balance Flats (ROF) exercise, which offers unsold flats from previous sales exercises and is usually conducted twice a year, will soon offer flats on a rolling basis, available for booking any time.

The first batch of 120 flats offered under the revamped ROF will be open for booking around the middle of the year, Minister of National Development Lawrence Wong said in a blog post on Thursday.

"In other words, flat buyers can apply online anytime on a first-come, first-served basis, and book a flat by the next working day," he said. "This will effectively reduce their waiting time to book a flat to just one day."

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Currently, those buying flats under the ROF have to wait for a week till applications close before they find out if they are successful. The change means that they can find out within a day if their application is successful.

Since its launch in August 2017, the ROF - which pools flats that have remained unsold after multiple sales exercises - has seen 2,500 families book a home. Nearly two-thirds of these households have collected the keys to their flats.

Unlike the Build-to-Order or Sales of Balance Flats exercises, applicants do not need to indicate the flat type and location under the ROF. They can book any available unit according to their eligibility, which benefits homebuyers who are less particular about flat attributes or location, or have more urgent housing needs.

Said Mr Wong: "With the increased range of options available, I hope that it will be easier and more convenient for potential homebuyers to find a flat that meets their different needs, preferences, and budget."

THE STRAITS TIMES