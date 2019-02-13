You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
Visitor arrivals to Singapore grew 6.2% in 2018, beating expectations and outpacing tourist spending
THIS came on the back of record levels of growth from seven markets, with double-digit growth from India, the US, Vietnam and the UK.
Singapore real household income growth per person slows to 3% in 2018
SINGAPORE household income growth per person slowed in 2018, although the shrinking number of people living under the same roof helped to give the figures a boost.
Singapore CBD Grade A office rents in 2018 post highest annual growth since 2010: Colliers
THIS saw average CBD (central business district) Grade A office rent rising by 2.4 per cent to S$9.43 per square foot per month (psf pm) from Q3 to Q4 2018, bringing the full year rental growth to 14.9 per cent, Colliers International's data showed.
Singapore most ready in Asia, second globally, to adopt driverless cars: KPMG
SINGAPORE was the top-ranking country in terms of policy and consumer acceptance, and second in infrastructure.
StanChart hires HSBC's Chow Wan Thonh as its Singapore head of global banking
MS CHOW will be in charge of driving and implementing the bank's business strategy, while strengthening ties with its corporate and institutional clients in Singapore
Corporate earnings
- Chasen Q3 profit dips 5% to S$1.27m, declares first interim dividend in 10 years
- Sevak Q4 earnings drop 32.9% to S$280,000
- AusGroup's Q2 profit falls on delays, absence of completions, but balance sheet stronger
- Boustead Projects Q3 profit down 15% to S$6.8m
- Yoma swings to S$4.9m Q3 loss on higher finance expenses, absence of gains from Memories spin off
- Perennial Q4 profit slides 42% to S$16m on higher finance costs
- Capital World Q2 net profit falls 15.4% to RM14.7m
- Far East Hospitality Trust Q4 DPS up 3.1% to S$0.01 on improvements across portfolio
The STI today
Singapore shares end higher on Wednesday
SINGAPORE stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index up 1.36 per cent or 43.62 points to 3,244.77.