VISITOR arrivals to Singapore beat initial forecasts for the year of 2018, but tourism spending did not quite match up even as it saw year-on-year growth, according to data released on Wednesday by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

Visitor arrivals to Singapore grew 6.2% in 2018, beating expectations and outpacing tourist spending

THIS came on the back of record levels of growth from seven markets, with double-digit growth from India, the US, Vietnam and the UK.

Singapore real household income growth per person slows to 3% in 2018

SINGAPORE household income growth per person slowed in 2018, although the shrinking number of people living under the same roof helped to give the figures a boost.

Singapore CBD Grade A office rents in 2018 post highest annual growth since 2010: Colliers

THIS saw average CBD (central business district) Grade A office rent rising by 2.4 per cent to S$9.43 per square foot per month (psf pm) from Q3 to Q4 2018, bringing the full year rental growth to 14.9 per cent, Colliers International's data showed.

Singapore most ready in Asia, second globally, to adopt driverless cars: KPMG

SINGAPORE was the top-ranking country in terms of policy and consumer acceptance, and second in infrastructure.

StanChart hires HSBC's Chow Wan Thonh as its Singapore head of global banking

MS CHOW will be in charge of driving and implementing the bank's business strategy, while strengthening ties with its corporate and institutional clients in Singapore

Singapore shares end higher on Wednesday

SINGAPORE stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index up 1.36 per cent or 43.62 points to 3,244.77.