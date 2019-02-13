StanChart hires HSBC's Chow Wan Thonh as its Singapore head of global banking

Standard Chartered Bank announced on Wednesday it has hired Chow Wan Thonh from rival HSBC to succeed Patrick Lee as its head of global banking, Singapore, following Mr Lee's promotion to CEO of its Singapore franchise in July last year.

STANDARD Chartered Bank announced on Wednesday it has hired Chow Wan Thonh from rival HSBC to succeed Patrick Lee as its head of global banking, Singapore, following Mr Lee's promotion to CEO of its Singapore franchise in July last year.

Ms Chow will be in charge of driving and implementing the bank's business strategy, while strengthening ties with its corporate and institutional clients in Singapore, Standard Chartered said in a press statement.

She headed HSCB's global banking in Singapore and also its corporates, financials, and multinational banking for South-east Asia.

Ms Chow, a Singaporean, holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the National University of Singapore. She has over 25 years of experience in developing and executing business across transaction banking, capital markets and strategic advisory for corporate and institutional clients, said Standard Chartered.

Based in Singapore, she will report to Bharat Padmanabhan, its regional head of global banking, Asean and South Asia, and Mr Lee. She will also join the bank’s Singapore country management team.

In the statement, Mr Lee said, "Singapore is a core market for the bank. The country’s value proposition as an international financial centre and a gateway to Asia continues to attract regional and global companies to the city-state, using it as a base for regional expansion. Singapore corporates and institutions are also accelerating their outward investments in the region and further afield.

"With her in-depth knowledge of the client segment and solid track record in driving team performance, I am confident that Wan Thonh will lead our team in Singapore to deliver strong results and build sustainable value for our clients.”