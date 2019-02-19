You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Feb 19, 2019 - 6:30 PM

An emphasis on defence and building a smart nation during Singapore Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat's budget speech sent defence contractor Singapore Technologies (ST) Engineering to the top of the winners' list for many analysts, with DBS, RHB and CGS-CIMB highlighting the stock.
Analysts see winners in defence, healthcare, banks from Budget 2019

REDAS' new chief calls on government to review property curbs

REDAS new president Chia Ngiang Hong called for some flexibility in terms of the timeframe needed to sell out projects when it came to the remissible additional buyers' stamp duty (ABSD) for developers.

Midas probe needs more time due to jurisdiction-related complexities, authorities tell Sias

THE shareholders advocacy group also known as Sias met with officers from the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) and Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Feb 13, 2019 to relay the concerns of Midas shareholders anxious about the outcome of the police reports lodged with CAD.

Boustead Projects unit wins over S$70m contract to design and build manufacturing facility

THE facility will have a gross floor area of approximately 36,300 square metres and is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2020. It will expand the client’s existing operations in Singapore.

Adjoining three-storey Club Street commercial shophouses up for sale

The properties will be sold with existing tenancy at a price of S$25 million for both shophouses, the real estate company told The Business Times. 

Singapore shares end 0.2% lower on Tuesday

The Straits Times Index, which spent much of Tuesday's session treading above Monday's closing of 3,265.97, closed 6.17 points or 0.2 per cent lower at 3,259.80.

Ahead of Saudi visit, China seeks "deeper trust" with Iran

Speculation swirls over Kim's travel plans for Hanoi summit

New Zealand says China's Huawei hasn't been ruled out of 5G

Russian arrests of foreign businessmen shocks Western investors

INFOGRAPHICS: A transfer-heavy 2019 Budget

Sixteen states sue Trump over border wall emergency

Singapore Budget doubles down on restructuring

Foreign workers quota cut for services sector

DBS housing loans business takes harder hit from cooling measures

