You are here

Home > Real Estate

Adjoining three-storey Club Street commercial shophouses up for sale

Tue, Feb 19, 2019 - 2:42 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

44 46 Club St.jpg
A pair of adjoining three-storey conservation commercial shophouses at 44 and 46 Club Street have been put on sale; foreigners are eligible to purchase the properties and additional buyer’s stamp duty is not required.
PHOTO: CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD

A PAIR of adjoining three-storey conservation commercial shophouses at 44 and 46 Club Street have been put on sale, said Cushman & Wakefield on Tuesday. The properties will be sold with existing tenancy.

The 999-year shophouses have a combined land area of 221.8 square metres (about 2,387 square feet) and their total floor area is estimated to be about 6,208 sq ft. Under the Urban Redevelopment Authority's Master Plan 2014, the shophouses are sited on “commercial” land within the historic district of Chinatown-Telok Ayer in the Central Business District (CBD).

Foreigners are eligible to purchase the properties and additional buyer’s stamp duty is not required. The sale will be conducted through an expression of interest exercise which closes on March 19, 2019, at 3pm.

Shaun Poh, Cushman & Wakefield executive director of capital markets, calling the the properties “an exceptional investment opportunity”, said: “More than 1,000 new hotel rooms are expected to be added in the locale, injecting vibrancy and increasing tourism footfall, with the ongoing construction of new hotels in the vicinity, namely The Clan and Capri by Fraser, coupled with the recent sale of the government land sale hotel site at Club Street.”

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He added that prospective buyers will enjoy the complementary benefits of potential rental and capital growth upon the completion of the new hotels.

The marketing agent said that conservation commercial properties in prime central locations “remain highly sought after by investors” such as boutique funds, family offices and high net worth individuals looking to enhance the value of their investment portfolio, riding on the limited supply of this asset class".

“We expect keen interest from end-users who are looking to locate their business in a building with naming rights within the CBD.” 

Real Estate

Boustead Projects unit wins over S$70m contract to design and build manufacturing facility

Koh Teck Chuan joins Frasers Hospitality as CEO

Frasers Property to buy 17.8% stake in PGIM Real Estate for S$356.4m

Genting Road industrial building for sale at S$15.9m

Singaporeans are loving the luxury homes that foreigners cannot buy

China property 'stealth easing' spreads in boost to home prices

Editor's Choice

SLhsk_190219_2.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget doubles down on restructuring

SL_fw_190219_3.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Foreign workers quota cut for services sector

SL_dbs_190219_30.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS housing loans business takes harder hit from cooling measures

Most Read

1 Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?
2 Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b
3 Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors
4 Singapore Budget 2019: 50% personal income tax rebate capped at S$200
5 DBS Q4 net profit rises 10% to S$1.32b; sees high single-digit income growth for 2019
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_sg_190219_70.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Companies & Markets

Analysts see winners in defence, healthcare, banks from Budget 2019

SLhsk_190219_2.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget doubles down on restructuring

Feb 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Shares of Procurri slump as investor drops plan to buy Procurri stake

singapore-budget-revenue-and-spending-breakdown-2019.png
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Infographics

INFOGRAPHICS: A transfer-heavy 2019 Budget

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening