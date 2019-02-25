SINGAPORE consumer price growth cooled in the first month of 2019, as a slower increase in electricity and gas costs outweighed the price hike in services, according to official data released on Monday.

SINGAPORE consumer price growth cooled in the first month of 2019, as a slower increase in electricity and gas costs outweighed the price hike in services, according to official data released on Monday.

Pine Grove launches collective sale at reserve price of S$1.86b

THE collective sale's reserve price translates to a land rate of S$1,307 per sq ft per plot ratio (psf ppr), after factoring in differential and lease upgrade premiums payable on a maximum permissible gross floor area of about 1,875,760 sq ft.

Validus raises S$20.5m in Series B funds, partners Triputra’s Rachmat family in Indonesia

THE round also attracted a slate of regional investors: Taiwanese financial services company Cathay Financial Holdings; VinaCapital Ventures, a venture platform seeded by Vietnamese investment manager VinaCapital and AddVentures by SCG, an investment unit of Thailand’s Siam Cement Group.

Malaysia anti-graft agency's probe into Jawala unit still ongoing

THE Catalist-listed company said, in an update to the Singapore Exchange, that it has yet to receive any formal notification or otherwise from the MACC or any other regulatory authority, and that it would continue to give full cooperation and assist in the investigation.

Singapore C-suite execs, finance staff believe business decisions were based on inaccurate data: poll

SOME 74 per cent of respondents in Singapore believe that either they or their CEO has made a significant business decision based on out-of-date or incorrect financial data, with 18 per cent citing that this has “definitely occurred” in their organisation.

Singapore shares end flat on Monday

SINGAPORE stocks closed largely flat on Monday, with the Straits Times Index up a mere 0.07 per cent or 2.45 points to 3,272.35.