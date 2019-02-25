Singapore cuts 2019 headline inflation forecast as January reading eases to 0.4%

Singapore consumer price growth was off to a slow start in the first month of 2019, as a slower increase in electricity and gas costs outweighed the price hike in services, according to official data out on Monday.

SINGAPORE consumer price growth cooled in the first month of 2019, as a slower increase in electricity and gas costs outweighed the price hike in services, according to official data out on Monday. The authorities are now trimming some inflation expectations for the year.

On the back of a downturn in global oil prices, the forecast for all-items or headline inflation for 2019 was lowered by half a percentage point, to between 0.5 per cent and 1.5 per cent, down from between 1 per cent and 2 per cent previously.

The forecast for core inflation was kept unchanged at between 1.5 per cent and 2.5 per cent in a reflection of the smaller weightage given to oil-related items by that indicator, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said in a joint release on Monday.

For January, headline or all-items inflation came in at 0.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis - down from 0.5 per cent in December 2018, and falling short of the 0.6 per cent estimate by private economists in a Bloomberg poll.

The increase in electricity and gas costs slowed to 6.5 per cent, from 14.6 per cent the previous month. The authorities attributed this to a downward revision in electricity tariffs and the impact of the nationwide roll-out of the Open Electricity Market scheme.

Meanwhile, MAS' core inflation measure - which strips out private road transport and housing costs - eased to 1.7 per cent, against 1.9 per cent in December 2018, as private transport prices continued to shrink on cheaper cars and accommodation costs fell on lower rent.

The costs of services rose by 1.7 per cent in January, picking up from the 1.5 per cent increase the month before, which the authorities said was largely due to a 4.3 per cent public transport fare hike in end-December.

Retail inflation stood at 1.4 per cent, gentler than December's 1.7 per cent increase, as prices fell for telecommunication equipment and recreation and entertainment items.

Food costs rose by 1.4 per cent, split down the middle between the 1.3 per cent price increase in food items such as bread, fish and fruits, and the 1.5 per cent increase in prepared meals.

"External sources of inflation have receded as global oil prices fell sharply in Q4 2018, mainly on over-supply concerns," said MAS and MTI on their statement.

"As a result, global oil prices are expected to be lower this year compared to 2018. On the domestic front, supportive labour market conditions should underpin wage growth and continuing price pressures.

"However, the extent of overall price increases will be capped by greater market competition in several consumer segments, such as telecommunications, electricity and retail."