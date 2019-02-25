You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares end flat on Monday

Mon, Feb 25, 2019 - 5:41 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

SINGAPORE stocks closed largely flat on Monday, with the Straits Times Index up a mere 0.07 per cent or 2.45 points to 3,272.35.

About 1.61 billion securities worth S$1.27 billion changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.79. Losers outnumbered gainers 233 to 173.

Among the most heavily traded by volume was Rex International Holding, which closed flat at S$0.091 with 48.1 million shares traded. RHT Health Trust held firm to S$0.014 with 47.7 million units changing hands.

Among index stocks, Genting Singapore closed S$0.010 or 0.93 per cent lower to S$1.06, while ThaiBev ended flat at S$0.815.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_Federal Reserve_250219_4.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour

BP_Validus Capital _250219_5.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Banking & Finance

P2P lender Validus eyes Singapore banks as new partners

BP_BEST World International _250219_7.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World to conduct independent review of business and accounting practices

Most Read

1 'Unlimited' data is the new front line in telcos' price war
2 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
3 OCBC signals caution as it pays lower dividend than peers
4 Best World to hire independent party to review business and accounting practices
5 S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGcbd_250219_95.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore cuts 2019 headline inflation forecast as January reading eases to 0.4%

Feb 25, 2019
Garage

Validus raises S$20.5m in Series B funds, partners Triputra’s Rachmat family in Indonesia

Feb 25, 2019
Real Estate

Peace Centre/Peace Mansion makes 5th attempt at collective sale with S$688m reserve price

Feb 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Malaysia anti-graft agency's probe into Jawala unit still ongoing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening