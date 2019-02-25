Singapore shares end flat on Monday

SINGAPORE stocks closed largely flat on Monday, with the Straits Times Index up a mere 0.07 per cent or 2.45 points to 3,272.35.

About 1.61 billion securities worth S$1.27 billion changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.79. Losers outnumbered gainers 233 to 173.

Among the most heavily traded by volume was Rex International Holding, which closed flat at S$0.091 with 48.1 million shares traded. RHT Health Trust held firm to S$0.014 with 47.7 million units changing hands.

Among index stocks, Genting Singapore closed S$0.010 or 0.93 per cent lower to S$1.06, while ThaiBev ended flat at S$0.815.