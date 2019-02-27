You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Feb 27, 2019 - 6:30 PM

file6ucwf185q8kro7lx5m4.jpg
Overall services' business receipts were 4.1 per cent higher than the same period the year before, but eased from the third-quarter revenue growth, which was revised downwards to 7.2 per cent.
REUTERS

Growth in Singapore services sector revenue eases to 4.1% in Q4

OVERALL services' business receipts were 4.1 per cent higher than the same period the year before, but eased from the third-quarter revenue growth, which was revised downwards to 7.2 per cent.

 

MAS chief Menon says policy 'appropriate' but monitoring data

THIS comes after Singapore reported its slowest year-on-year economic growth in the fourth quarter, its biggest fall in exports and the biggest fall in factory output in more than two years.

Axiata mobile wallet joins Singtel's e-payment network

THE digital services arm of Malaysia's Axiata Group has signed on to Mainboard-listed telco Singtel's plans for a cross-border electronic payments network, in a tie-up announced on Wednesday.

NTUC's e2i to launch survey to address barista and chef skill gaps

NTUC said that as the global and local economy moves into Industry 4.0 (also known as the fourth industrial revolution), the food and beverage (F&B) industry in Singapore will likewise be disrupted by new technologies and trends.

CPF Board names Augustin Lee CEO as Ng Chee Peng exits public service after 30 years

MR LEE, MOM’s deputy secretary since 2010, had previously held various appointments in the Ministry of Health as well as the Ministry of Trade and Industry. 

India-Pakistan tensions send Singapore shares down 0.4% on Wednesday

AFTER starting Wednesday's trading session in the black, the Singapore market swung into the red on escalating geopolitical tensions after Pakistan said it had shot down two Indian jets in its territory.

SL_MAS_270219_6.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease

Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel unit partners LNG shipping firm to build floating liquefied natural gas facility

BP_BEST World International _250219_7_0.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World Q4 gain up on 78% gross margin; proposes higher payout

SL_sg_270219_54.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth in Singapore services sector revenue eases to 4.1% in Q4

ak_rm_2702.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS chief Menon says policy 'appropriate' but monitoring data

Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Axiata mobile wallet joins Singtel's e-payment network

SL_e2i_270219_59.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Government & Economy

NTUC’s e2i to launch survey to address barista and chef skill gaps

