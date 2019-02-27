Overall services' business receipts were 4.1 per cent higher than the same period the year before, but eased from the third-quarter revenue growth, which was revised downwards to 7.2 per cent.

Growth in Singapore services sector revenue eases to 4.1% in Q4

OVERALL services' business receipts were 4.1 per cent higher than the same period the year before, but eased from the third-quarter revenue growth, which was revised downwards to 7.2 per cent.

MAS chief Menon says policy 'appropriate' but monitoring data

THIS comes after Singapore reported its slowest year-on-year economic growth in the fourth quarter, its biggest fall in exports and the biggest fall in factory output in more than two years.

Axiata mobile wallet joins Singtel's e-payment network

THE digital services arm of Malaysia's Axiata Group has signed on to Mainboard-listed telco Singtel's plans for a cross-border electronic payments network, in a tie-up announced on Wednesday.

NTUC’s e2i to launch survey to address barista and chef skill gaps

NTUC said that as the global and local economy moves into Industry 4.0 (also known as the fourth industrial revolution), the food and beverage (F&B) industry in Singapore will likewise be disrupted by new technologies and trends.

CPF Board names Augustin Lee CEO as Ng Chee Peng exits public service after 30 years

MR LEE, MOM’s deputy secretary since 2010, had previously held various appointments in the Ministry of Health as well as the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

India-Pakistan tensions send Singapore shares down 0.4% on Wednesday

AFTER starting Wednesday's trading session in the black, the Singapore market swung into the red on escalating geopolitical tensions after Pakistan said it had shot down two Indian jets in its territory.