Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Mar 05, 2019 - 6:30 PM

THE overall index eased from +7.19 percentage points in Q1 2019, to +5.08 percentage points in Q2 2019. On a year-on-year basis, the index moderated further from +8.50 percentage points in Q2 2018.
Singapore business confidence weakens for third straight quarter

Govt, unions and employers agree retirement, re-employment ages should be raised

THE tripartite consensus is a "significant milestone", said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo on Tuesday (March 5), sharing an update given to her by the Tripartite Workgroup on Older Workers, which has been looking at this issue and others since May last year.

DBS bets on 'poisoned chalice' of India banking to lift profits

DBS Group Holdings, South-east Asia's biggest bank, aims to bolster loans to Indian consumers and small businesses as part of a plan to reduce its reliance on Singapore.

Moody's lowers Singtel outlook to 'negative' on price war and Bharti debt

Besides concern over price competition in Singapore and Australia, the ratings revision on Tuesday also came on the back of the expectation that Singtel will partially or fully subscribe to its portion of a multibillion-dollar rights issue at debt-hit Indian associate Bharti Airtel.

Best World says franchise sales-related expenses helped drive increase in 2018 payables

SALES-related expenses from its franchise segment, higher accruals for commissions and convention expenses drove Best World International's trade and other payables to more than double in 2018.

Singapore shares slip 0.5% on Tuesday

THE Straits Times Index slipped 17.01 points or 0.5 per cent to close at 3,234.07.

Govt, unions and employers agree retirement, re-employment ages should be raised

Khazanah weighing sale of RM1 billion Legoland theme park

Malaysia joins ICC in boost for beleaguered court

China says can 'absolutely' reach deal with US on financial opening

Northern China pollution soars in February: official data

Hillary Clinton states it definitively: ‘I’m not running’ in 2020

Mar 5, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Businesses fear tying grants to worker outcomes could be deterrent

Mar 5, 2019
UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore

Mar 5, 2019
Will DBS be third time lucky in transforming its retail equities strategy?

Mar 5, 2019
Singapore business confidence weakens for third straight quarter

Mar 5, 2019
Govt, unions and employers agree retirement, re-employment ages should be raised

Mar 5, 2019
DBS bets on 'poisoned chalice' of India banking to lift profits

Mar 5, 2019
Moody's lowers Singtel outlook to 'negative' on price war and Bharti debt

