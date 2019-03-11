Global index publisher MSCI and the Hong Kong stock exchange said on Monday they will launch futures contracts on the MSCI China A Index to provide a hedging tool as international investor interest in Chinese mainland shares surges.

Stories you might have missed

MSCI, HKEX to launch futures contracts on China share index

GLOBAL index publisher MSCI and the Hong Kong stock exchange said on Monday they will launch futures contracts on the MSCI China A Index to provide a hedging tool as international investor interest in Chinese mainland shares surges.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Keppel's buyout offer for Keppel T&T 'fair and reasonable', says IFA

Rothschild & Co has recommended that Keppel T&T shareholders vote in favour of the proposed scheme at a scheme meeting that will take place at 3pm on April 2, 2019, or sell their shares in the open market if they can obtain a higher price than what is being offered.

International Cement to acquire African company for US$104.4m

INTERNATIONAL Cement Group on Monday said it has entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Schwenk Namibia Pty Ltd for an aggregate US104.4 million in cash, comprising US$19.3 million for all its shares and another US$85.1 million for the purchase of its loans.

Ready-to-eat meals that can be kept for 6-24 months part of S$25m investment by SATS to produce more, cut waste

To reduce waste, SATS, a major player in the food industry and Changi Airport's main airline caterer, has invested in new technology to extend the shelf life of cooked food, which as a result helps to cut wastage.

Singapore's MyDoc, UK's Synergix Health to jointly offer telemedicine services across Europe and Asia

Synergix and MyDoc will provide online and in-person medical advice to a combined user base of close to 500 corporate clients, through the integration of their digital platforms and patient networks.

The STI today

Singapore shares end 0.14% lower on Monday

THE Straits Times Index (STI) dropped 4.45 points or 0.14 per cent to close at 3,191.42.