Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Mar 11, 2019 - 6:30 PM

Global index publisher MSCI and the Hong Kong stock exchange said on Monday they will launch futures contracts on the MSCI China A Index to provide a hedging tool as international investor interest in Chinese mainland shares surges.
MSCI, HKEX to launch futures contracts on China share index

GLOBAL index publisher MSCI and the Hong Kong stock exchange said on Monday they will launch futures contracts on the MSCI China A Index to provide a hedging tool as international investor interest in Chinese mainland shares surges.

 

Keppel's buyout offer for Keppel T&T 'fair and reasonable', says IFA

Rothschild & Co has recommended that Keppel T&T shareholders vote in favour of the proposed scheme at a scheme meeting that will take place at 3pm on April 2, 2019, or sell their shares in the open market if they can obtain a higher price than what is being offered.

International Cement to acquire African company for US$104.4m

INTERNATIONAL Cement Group on Monday said it has entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Schwenk Namibia Pty Ltd for an aggregate US104.4 million in cash, comprising US$19.3 million for all its shares and another US$85.1 million for the purchase of its loans.

Ready-to-eat meals that can be kept for 6-24 months part of S$25m investment by SATS to produce more, cut waste

To reduce waste, SATS, a major player in the food industry and Changi Airport's main airline caterer, has invested in new technology to extend the shelf life of cooked food, which as a result helps to cut wastage.

Singapore's MyDoc, UK's Synergix Health to jointly offer telemedicine services across Europe and Asia

Synergix and MyDoc will provide online and in-person medical advice to a combined user base of close to 500 corporate clients, through the integration of their digital platforms and patient networks.

Singapore shares end 0.14% lower on Monday

THE Straits Times Index (STI) dropped 4.45 points or 0.14 per cent to close at 3,191.42.

 

Winds of change for Irish village bisected by Brexit border

Powell says Federal Reserve will watch January retail sales data for rebound

MinLaw seeking public's views on proposed IP (Dispute Resolution) Bill

Morrison slips in polls amid countdown to Australian election

Malaysia court frees Indonesian in Kim Jong Nam murder case

Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell says Trump can't fire him

Mar 11, 2019
Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia

Mar 11, 2019
HSBC riding on strong macro environment, expects to gain market share in next 3 years

Mar 11, 2019
Cromwell European Reit eyes further growth after acquisition spree

