The report examined 23 rated countries in the region to identify the most vulnerable to slower growth in Chinese demand, and which could gain from longer-term shifts in investment and trade connections.

Stories you might have missed

Singapore is 3rd most vulnerable in Asia-Pac to slowing China trade: Moody's

THE report examined 23 rated countries in the region to identify the most vulnerable to slower growth in Chinese demand, and which could gain from longer-term shifts in investment and trade connections.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

More job vacancies for PMETs in 2018; employers looking more beyond academic results: MOM

AN annual survey conducted by the Manpower Ministry (MOM) also showed employers are increasingly looking beyond academic qualifications to consider a wider pool of candidates with the relevant skills or working experience.

Divestment intent remains near record levels in region: poll

SOUTH-EAST Asian enterprises' intentions to divest remain near record levels as they look to gain a competitive edge in the face of changing technology and sector convergence, EY Global Corporate Divestment Study 2019 has shown.

Former HUDC estate Braddell View to launch en bloc sale with S$2.08b reserve price

THE reserve price works out to a land rate of S$1,199 per square foot per plot ratio, inclusive of the differential premium to intensify land use, and to top up the lease to a fresh 99 years which is estimated at S$795.1 million.

Suspended YuuZoo says it has secured commitment for a 3-year, S$30m equity facility

YUUZOO Networks Group Corp said that it has secured commitment for a three-year, S$30 million funding facility from “Swiss-based” Asia Financial Group (AFG).

Temasek International names Lee Theng Kiat chairman, Dilhan Pillay CEO

TEMASEK International, the investment and management arm of Temasek Holdings, announced on Tuesday that Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara will succeed Lee Theng Kiat as chief executive officer from April 1.

The STI today

Singapore shares gain 0.3% as investors stay on sidelines

THE Straits Times Index (STI) added 7.96 points or 0.25 per cent to close at 3,220.92.