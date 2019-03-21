Pierre Poignant, chief executive ifficer of Lazada Group, speaks to brand partners and media at the inaugural LazMall Brands Future Forum in Singapore.

Stories you might have missed

Lazada ramps up efforts to boost seller and brand growth

THE offerings are meant to resolve pain points that merchants face in marketing, branding and sales.

Tembusu Partners to boost China presence with 1b yuan investment funds

SINGAPORE-BASED Tembusu Partners is launching several investment funds totalling one billion yuan (S$205.6 million) as the private equity firm looks to increase its investments in China.

Frasers Property and FCT to raise stakes in PGIM Real Estate Asia Retail Fund

FRASERS Property is acquiring a 29.99 per cent stake in PGIM Real Estate Asia Retail Fund Limited for around S$601.5 million, the group said in a bourse filing on Thursday before the market opened.

GovTech, MOH among govt agencies with compromised logins on sale online

CREDENTIALS from several government agencies and educational institutions, as well as more than 19,000 compromised payment cards from banks in Singapore, have been put up for sale online by hackers.

Singapore, US to cooperate in promoting infrastructure development in Asia

THE agreement signals the development of more options for infrastructure financing for Asian countries, in addition to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and a trilateral partnership between the US, Australia and Japan to mobilise investment in infrastructure projects in the region.

The STI today

Singapore shares end 0.2% higher on Thursday

THE Straits Times Index (STI) ended Thursday's session gaining 5.99 points or 0.2 per cent to close at 3,213.65.