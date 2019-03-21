You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Mar 21, 2019 - 6:30 PM

doc74kogcuuik56sb6gkve_doc74knly8fnjs1lrkp73o6.jpg
Pierre Poignant, chief executive ifficer of Lazada Group, speaks to brand partners and media at the inaugural LazMall Brands Future Forum in Singapore.
lazada

Stories you might have missed

Lazada ramps up efforts to boost seller and brand growth

THE offerings are meant to resolve pain points that merchants face in marketing, branding and sales.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

Tembusu Partners to boost China presence with 1b yuan investment funds

SINGAPORE-BASED Tembusu Partners is launching several investment funds totalling one billion yuan (S$205.6 million) as the private equity firm looks to increase its investments in China.

Frasers Property and FCT to raise stakes in PGIM Real Estate Asia Retail Fund

FRASERS Property is acquiring a 29.99 per cent stake in PGIM Real Estate Asia Retail Fund Limited for around S$601.5 million, the group said in a bourse filing on Thursday before the market opened.

GovTech, MOH among govt agencies with compromised logins on sale online

CREDENTIALS from several government agencies and educational institutions, as well as more than 19,000 compromised payment cards from banks in Singapore, have been put up for sale online by hackers.

Singapore, US to cooperate in promoting infrastructure development in Asia

THE agreement signals the development of more options for infrastructure financing for Asian countries, in addition to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and a trilateral partnership between the US, Australia and Japan to mobilise investment in infrastructure projects in the region.

The STI today

Singapore shares end 0.2% higher on Thursday

THE Straits Times Index (STI) ended Thursday's session gaining 5.99 points or 0.2 per cent to close at 3,213.65.

Government & Economy

A tale of two Delhis: Deadly air exposes rich poor divide

Two Singapore consortia to develop, trial driverless road cleaning vehicles

Singapore, US to cooperate in promoting infrastructure development in Asia

May pleads with EU for time to save her Brexit plan

GovTech, MOH among govt agencies with compromised logins on sale online

Italian driver hijacks, torches school bus carrying dozens of children

Editor's Choice

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_210319_2.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS out to identify cases of tardy corporate disclosure

BT_20190321_PGPENNY_3730002.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Goh Hin Calm gets 3 years for role in trading conspiracy

BP_Oxley_210319_7.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Terminated hotel deal a setback for Oxley's deleveraging plans

Most Read

1 Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership
2 SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors
3 SIA's S$500m 5-year bonds will pay 3.03% interest
4 CapitaLand and CDL poised to buy Liang Court mall at S$400m
5 Temasek International names Lee Theng Kiat chairman, Dilhan Pillay CEO

Must Read

IMG_8803 (3).jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Garage

Lazada ramps up efforts to boost seller and brand growth

Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Frasers Property and FCT to raise stakes in PGIM Real Estate Asia Retail Fund

Mar 21, 2019
Garage

Tembusu Partners to boost China presence with 1b yuan investment funds

Mar 21, 2019
Government & Economy

GovTech, MOH among govt agencies with compromised logins on sale online

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening