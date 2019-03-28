Stories you might have missed

Penny stocks trial: Defence argues that investigating officer coached remisier on statement

SENIOR Counsel N Sreenivasan, in his cross-examination of OCBC Securities remisier Ng Kit Kiat, queried Mr Ng at length about his police statement, in which he fingered John Soh and co-defendant Quah Su-Ling as the ones placing unauthorised trades for accounts held in the names of six others.

Salim-Medco to Hyflux: Allocation to creditors 'not agreed' on

THE rescue deal that Hyflux intends to put to a creditors' vote on April 5 does not have the endorsement of Salim-Medco, the Indonesian investor group led by billionaire Anthoni Salim reiterated on Thursday.

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta gets 15.5% pay hike to S$11.9m for 2018

OUT of his total remuneration, Mr Gupta saw increases in his cash bonus and share plan to S$4.5 million and S$6.1 million respectively, on top of salary of S$1.2 million, unchanged from the previous year.

Deposit insurance coverage rises to S$75,000; gig workers gain insurance policy protection

DEPOSIT insurance will rise to S$75,000 to give savers more protection in the event of bank or finance company failure and insurance policy owners who use their cars or homes to generate income will now also be protected should their insurer go under.

Completed private apartment prices fall 0.5% m-o-m in Feb: NUS index

THE decline was driven by a 1.5 per cent decrease in prices for apartments in the central region, excluding small units.

The STI today

Singapore shares gain 0.2% on Thursday

SINGAPORE stocks closed marginally higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index up 0.16 per cent or 5.19 points to 3,203.58.