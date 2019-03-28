You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Mar 28, 2019 - 6:30 PM

Stories you might have missed

Penny stocks trial: Defence argues that investigating officer coached remisier on statement

SENIOR Counsel N Sreenivasan, in his cross-examination of OCBC Securities remisier Ng Kit Kiat, queried Mr Ng at length about his police statement, in which he fingered John Soh and co-defendant Quah Su-Ling as the ones placing unauthorised trades for accounts held in the names of six others.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

Salim-Medco to Hyflux: Allocation to creditors 'not agreed' on

THE rescue deal that Hyflux intends to put to a creditors' vote on April 5 does not have the endorsement of Salim-Medco, the Indonesian investor group led by billionaire Anthoni Salim reiterated on Thursday.

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta gets 15.5% pay hike to S$11.9m for 2018

OUT of his total remuneration, Mr Gupta saw increases in his cash bonus and share plan to S$4.5 million and S$6.1 million respectively, on top of salary of S$1.2 million, unchanged from the previous year.

Deposit insurance coverage rises to S$75,000; gig workers gain insurance policy protection

DEPOSIT insurance will rise to S$75,000 to give savers more protection in the event of bank or finance company failure and insurance policy owners who use their cars or homes to generate income will now also be protected should their insurer go under.

Completed private apartment prices fall 0.5% m-o-m in Feb: NUS index

THE decline was driven by a 1.5 per cent decrease in prices for apartments in the central region, excluding small units. 

The STI today

Singapore shares gain 0.2% on Thursday

SINGAPORE stocks closed marginally higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index up 0.16 per cent or 5.19 points to 3,203.58.

 

Government & Economy

Pro-military party won most votes in Thai election - EC

China pledges to 'sharply' expand financial market opening as trade talks loom

Trump’s Fed pick owes US$75,000 in unpaid taxes

Top execs from Teambuild, CDL and Surbana Jurong to join BCA board

Man charged with NZ mosque attacks gave money to Austrian far-right, chancellor says

India shoots down satellite in test, Modi hails arrival as space power

Editor's Choice

cbd.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore CBD to see identity shift

file74nvs2naq9xm7bhgnfn.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Three areas singled out for bumped-up R&D funding after govt review

file74gn7ecynxsdluchbf8.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

SIA bonds a hit with investors, upsized to S$750 million

Most Read

1 Property agency OrangeTee & Tie partners home services startup Helpling
2 Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few
3 Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'
4 Singapore women earn 12.8% less than men: Glassdoor
5 OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain

Must Read

Mar 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Penny stocks trial: Defence argues that investigating officer coached remisier on statement

Mar 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Salim-Medco to Hyflux: Allocation to creditors 'not agreed' on

AK_pg_2803.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta gets 15.5% pay hike to S$11.9m for 2018

Mar 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Deposit insurance coverage rises to S$75,000; gig workers gain insurance policy protection

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening