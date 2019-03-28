You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta gets 15.5% pay hike to S$11.9m for 2018

Thu, Mar 28, 2019 - 9:54 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

AK_pg_2803.jpg
DBS Group Holdings chief executive Piyush Gupta enjoyed a 15.5 per cent pay rise to S$11.9 million for 2018, making it his best year, according to bank's latest annual report out on Thursday.
PHOTO: ST FILE

DBS Group Holdings chief executive Piyush Gupta enjoyed a 15.5 per cent pay rise to S$11.9 million for 2018, making it his best year, according to bank's latest annual report out on Thursday.

Out of his total remuneration, Mr Gupta saw increases in his cash bonus and share plan to S$4.5 million and S$6.1 million respectively, on top of salary of S$1.2 million, unchanged from the previous year. Other remuneration representing non-cash components comprising club, car and driver was marginally down at S$62,527.

In 2017, Mr Gupta earned S$10.3 million, up 23 per cent as South-east Asia’s biggest bank saw wealth management income quadrupling while net profit increased four per cent to a record S$4.39 billion. But in 2016, his pay fell 23 per cent to S$8.4 million as profits slipped on bad debts from its oil and gas loans. Mr Gupta's previous best pay year was in 2015 when he took home S$10.9 million.

For 2018, DBS saw total income hit a new high of S$13.2 billion while net profit rose 28 per cent to a record S$5.63 billion. Return on equity (ROE) was at 12.1 per cent, a level last seen in 2007, the bank said in its annual report.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

2018 was also the year the bank evolved its decade-old positioning as “Living, Breathing Asia” to “Live more, Bank less” to showcase its shift to being digital to the core. In the annual report’s letter from DBS chairman Peter Seah and Mr Gupta, the company said good progress has been made in this shift.

As at end 2018, over 80 per cent of its open systems were cloud-ready, up from 66 per cent in 2017, said DBS. Last year, the bank also continued to build on its API (application programming interface) platform launched in 2017, and now has over 350 APIs enabling third-party brands to integrate its technologies to make banking simpler.

On the data front, the company established an analytics centre of excellence and trained over 10,000 of its employees on a data-driven curriculum, along with developing a framework on responsible data usage, according to the annual report.

The bank also launched marketplaces on its website, allowing it to sell cars, property and electricity. Its car marketplace attracted more than a half million unique visits since its August 2017 launch, while its property marketplace generated more than S$300 million in home loan requests within 12 months.

The bank also struck more than 25 partnerships regionally in both consumer banking and institutional banking. This includes Gojek, Carousell, and credit underwriting partners like Experian, Perfios and Perfindo.

In its annual report, DBS said it continues to see an increase in customer acquisition through digital channels. In the region, one in five new mortgages was acquired online in 2018, up from one in 25 a year ago. In Hong Kong, one in three SME accounts was opened online, compared to one in four the year prior.

Editor's Choice

cbd.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore CBD to see identity shift

file74nvs2naq9xm7bhgnfn.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Three areas singled out for bumped-up R&D funding after govt review

file74gn7ecynxsdluchbf8.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

SIA bonds a hit with investors, upsized to S$750 million

Most Read

1 Property agency OrangeTee & Tie partners home services startup Helpling
2 Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few
3 Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'
4 OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain
5 URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Higher plot ratios in CBD for converting offices to hotels, residences
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

cbd.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore CBD to see identity shift

file74nqiz8bi6g16comhnlx.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Real Estate

Two incentives to rejuvenate the city

Mar 28, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SIA, SGX, ST Engineering, Yanlord Land

lwx_pennyscandal_250319_1_0.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Soh, Quah made unauthorised trades: remisier

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening