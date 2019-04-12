The sluggish uptick makes this Singapore’s worst-performing quarter since the height of the global financial crisis in 2009.

Stories you might have missed

Weak manufacturing drags Singapore economy to 1.3% growth in Q1, slowest since 2009

THE sluggish uptick makes this Singapore’s worst-performing quarter since the height of the global financial crisis in 2009.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

MAS maintains monetary policy as expected, downgrades core inflation forecast

AFTER two consecutive slight increases in the pace of Singdollar appreciation in 2018, MAS said that it is maintaining the Singapore dollar's current rate of appreciation.

Singapore retail sales sink 10% in February after earlier Chinese New Year

RETAIL sales in Singapore fell 10 per cent year on year in February, reversing sharply from a 7.6 per cent growth in January, according to the latest data from the Department of Statistics (Singstat) on Friday.

MPA pumps in S$650,000 for startups to develop innovative maritime solutions

THIRTEEN out of the 17 tech startups from the Smart Port Challenge 2018 will each receive S$50,000 in seed funding from MPA, as their solutions were close to reaching the market.

Singapore 5th out of 6 Asean countries in growth of mobile payments use: PwC survey

USE of mobile payments in Singapore climbed 12 percentage points from 34 per cent of consumers surveyed in 2018 to 46 per cent in 2019.

The STI today

Singapore shares end flat on Friday, up 0.3% on the week

THE Straits Times Index (STI) appeared slightly weighed down by lower-than-expected advanced first-quarter estimates in the early session but managed to improve on the China trade figures release, building on the gains in the last hour of trading to close at 3,331.98, up just 1.16 points or 0.03 per cent.