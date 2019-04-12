You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Apr 12, 2019 - 6:30 PM

doc74vzk02xnv7a8xnx893_doc74j06td6fyt16old49si.jpg
The sluggish uptick makes this Singapore’s worst-performing quarter since the height of the global financial crisis in 2009.
SPH

Stories you might have missed

Weak manufacturing drags Singapore economy to 1.3% growth in Q1, slowest since 2009

THE sluggish uptick makes this Singapore’s worst-performing quarter since the height of the global financial crisis in 2009.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

MAS maintains monetary policy as expected, downgrades core inflation forecast

AFTER two consecutive slight increases in the pace of Singdollar appreciation in 2018, MAS said that it is maintaining the Singapore dollar's current rate of appreciation.

Singapore retail sales sink 10% in February after earlier Chinese New Year

RETAIL sales in Singapore fell 10 per cent year on year in February, reversing sharply from a 7.6 per cent growth in January, according to the latest data from the Department of Statistics (Singstat) on Friday.

MPA pumps in S$650,000 for startups to develop innovative maritime solutions

THIRTEEN out of the 17 tech startups from the Smart Port Challenge 2018 will each receive S$50,000 in seed funding from MPA, as their solutions were close to reaching the market. 

Singapore 5th out of 6 Asean countries in growth of mobile payments use: PwC survey

USE of mobile payments in Singapore climbed 12 percentage points from 34 per cent of consumers surveyed in 2018 to 46 per cent in 2019.

The STI today

Singapore shares end flat on Friday, up 0.3% on the week

THE Straits Times Index (STI) appeared slightly weighed down by lower-than-expected advanced first-quarter estimates in the early session but managed to improve on the China trade figures release, building on the gains in the last hour of trading to close at 3,331.98, up just 1.16 points or 0.03 per cent.

 

Government & Economy

China exports rebound to 5-month high but imports fall more than expected

Singapore retail sales sink 10% in February after earlier Chinese New Year

MPA pumps in S$650,000 for startups to develop innovative maritime solutions

Japan seen hiking sales tax to 10% in October, Q4 GDP to contract

Japan urged G-20 to strengthen global coordination: Aso

'No special treatment' for Assange, says Australian PM

Editor's Choice

BT_20190412_ABCHIP11_3751900.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Chip sector on the mend? Economists hold mixed views

BT_20190412_SPCAROUSELL12_3751887.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Garage

Carousell eyes Hong Kong, Philippines for revenue growth

BP_SGestate_120419_3.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Real estate among top gainers YTD but further rally unlikely

Most Read

1 MAS bans ex-HSBC senior VP for 20 years; two others get 10 and 12 year bans
2 Are developer debt fears overblown?
3 Can the Hyflux restructuring be resurrected?
4 CapLand to build on S$11b ASB deal in Singapore, China, India, Vietnam
5 Investment banks, asset managers shedding jobs
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_gdp_120419_18.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Weak manufacturing drags Singapore economy to 1.3% growth in Q1, slowest since 2009

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_120419_20.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS maintains monetary policy as expected, downgrades core inflation forecast

Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales sink 10% in February after earlier Chinese New Year

Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

MPA pumps in S$650,000 for startups to develop innovative maritime solutions

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening