MAS maintains monetary policy as expected, downgrades core inflation forecast

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is holding steady on monetary policy but downgrading its forecast range for core inflation to between 1 and 2 per cent, it announced at its latest half-yearly monetary policy review on Friday.

After two consecutive slight increases in the pace of Singdollar appreciation in 2018, MAS said that it is maintaining the Singapore dollar's current rate of appreciation. The width of the policy band and the level at which it is centred will also be unchanged. This is consistent with a "modest and gradual appreciation path ... that will ensure medium-term price stability", the central bank added.

Economists had expected this lack of further tightening, given weaker gross domestic product (GDP) growth, softening inflation, and the United States Federal Reserve having paused in its monetary policy tightening.

MAS manages the exchange rate against a trade-weighted basket of currencies of major trade partners. The Singdollar is allowed to float within an undisclosed policy band called the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$NEER) that can be adjusted when monetary policy is reviewed at the half-yearly meetings.

Explaining the latest monetary policy decision, MAS noted that Singapore's GDP growth has eased, "bringing the level of output closer to its underlying potential", and added: "Despite some pickup in labour costs, inflationary pressures are mild and should remain contained."

With core inflation lower than projected due to weaker global oil prices and a stronger-than-expect effect of the open electricity market, MAS is downgrading its core inflation forecast range for 2019 to between 1 and 2 per cent from the previous prediction of between 1.5 and 2.5 per cent.

Its 2019 forecast for headline inflation remains unchanged at 0.5 to 1.5 per cent. It had been revised in February, down from the previous 1 to 2 per cent.

MAS has not changed its 2019 GDP growth expectation and still expects this to come in slightly below the mid-point of the official 1.5 to 3.5 per cent forecast range.

"In all, the pace of growth will be slightly below potential this year, following two years when it was above trend," MAS said. "With the positive output gap expected to narrow, inflationary pressures will be kept in check."

Also on Friday, the Ministry of Trade and Industry released advanced estimates showing 1.3 per cent GDP growth in the first quarter of 2019, down from 1.9 per cent growth in the preceding quarter.

Economists saw dovish tones in Friday's statement, but stopped short of predicting a softening stance for the next policy decision in October.

DBS analysts Philip Wee and Joanne Goh see the MAS policy stance as "likely to be unchanged" in October, given slightly weak growth expectations.

Mizuho Bank head of economics and strategy for Asia and Oceania Vishnu Varathan saw "dovish hues" to the policy statement, with MAS referring to global growth moderation as "more than expected" and noting "significant uncertainty" in the short term. But he noted that MAS had not turned around on prior policy normalisation, "nor has it changed its guidance to one of imminent easing".

Similarly, OCBC Bank head of treasury research and strategy Selena Ling noted "slightly dovish" inflation rhetoric, but also said that OCBC "would not read the current MAS statement as unduly bearish or to portend a more dovish action at the October MPS (monetary policy statement)".