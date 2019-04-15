Hyflux has fired the first salvo in its dispute with SMI, which the water treatment company said has denied repudiating the restructuring agreement struck in October 2018.

Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit

Hyflux has fired the first salvo in its dispute with SMI, which the water treatment company said has denied repudiating the restructuring agreement struck in October 2018. SMI was supposed to be the white knight for Hyflux.

Singapore's new private home sales, launches up in March

DEVELOPERS in Singapore sold 1,054 private homes in March, up from the 455 units they moved in February, and 47 per cent higher than the 716 units they sold in the corresponding month a year ago.

Strategic review underway for APTT and Taiwan cable TV investment

TO oversee the review for the pay-TV-focused trust, trustee-manager APTT Management has established a special committee consisting of four independent directors and chief executive officer Brian McKinley.

TEE International proposes to spin off and list infrastructure business on Catalist

TEE International intends to maintain a controlling interest in the business after the proposed spin-off and listing.

UOB, Qoo10 join hands to drive e-commerce growth in South-east Asia

THE alliance is part of UOB’s efforts to build ecosystem partnerships and to bring banking services closer to consumers and small business in the region.

Singapore shares close 0.2% lower on Monday



THE Straits Times Index (STI) started the week brightly, taking cues from the positive session on Wall Street last Friday. However, the benchmark index, which traded as high as 3,339 in the first hour, dipped as the session went to close at 3,325.86, 6.12 points or 0.2 per cent down.