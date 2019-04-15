You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Apr 15, 2019 - 6:30 PM

Hyflux has fired the first salvo in its dispute with SMI, which the water treatment company said has denied repudiating the restructuring agreement struck in October 2018.
Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit

Hyflux has fired the first salvo in its dispute with SMI, which the water treatment company said has denied repudiating the restructuring agreement struck in October 2018. SMI was supposed to be the white knight for Hyflux.

 

Singapore's new private home sales, launches up in March

DEVELOPERS in Singapore sold 1,054 private homes in March, up from the 455 units they moved in February, and 47 per cent higher than the 716 units they sold in the corresponding month a year ago.

Strategic review underway for APTT and Taiwan cable TV investment

TO oversee the review for the pay-TV-focused trust, trustee-manager APTT Management has established a special committee consisting of four independent directors and chief executive officer Brian McKinley.

TEE International proposes to spin off and list infrastructure business on Catalist

TEE International intends to maintain a controlling interest in the business after the proposed spin-off and listing.

UOB, Qoo10 join hands to drive e-commerce growth in South-east Asia

THE alliance is part of UOB’s efforts to build ecosystem partnerships and to bring banking services closer to consumers and small business in the region.

The STI today

Singapore shares close 0.2% lower on Monday
 

THE Straits Times Index (STI) started the week brightly, taking cues from the positive session on Wall Street last Friday. However, the benchmark index, which traded as high as 3,339 in the first hour, dipped as the session went to close at 3,325.86, 6.12 points or 0.2 per cent down.

 

Government & Economy

The Fed takes a second look at its good-news story on American jobs

Singapore's fake news bill set to become law in second half of the year

Malaysia ex-PM Najib's 1MDB graft trial resumes

Trump's 2020 campaign raises over US$30m in first quarter

Betting on a soft landing: key takeaways from the IMF meetings

Citigroup sees US treasury yields falling toward 2.3%

Apr 15, 2019
Garage

More VCs pour into Asean, but await elusive exits

Apr 15, 2019
Opinion

Be discerning on funds' income payouts

Apr 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here

