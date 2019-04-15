You are here

Strategic review underway for APTT and Taiwan cable TV investment

Mon, Apr 15, 2019 - 8:02 AM
UPDATED Mon, Apr 15, 2019 - 8:50 AM
ASIAN Pay Television Trust (APTT) on Monday said it is undergoing an independent strategic review of options available for the trust and its investment in Taiwan Broadband Communications Group (TBC).

To oversee the review for the pay-TV-focused trust, trustee-manager APTT Management has established a special committee consisting of four independent directors and chief executive officer Brian McKinley.

The trustee-manager is also in the process of selecting an independent financial adviser to assist with the review and expects to make an appointment in the near future.

"There is no assurance that any transaction for APTT or TBC will materialise from the strategic review," APTT said, adding that the trustee-manager will make appropriate announcements when there are material developments.

Units of APTT last closed at 12.9 Singapore cents on Friday, up 0.1 cent.

