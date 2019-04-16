A vacant 7ha plot of land in the Jurong Lake District that will be developed into an integrated tourism development

Stories you might have missed

STB to launch expression of interest exercise for Jurong Lake District integrated tourism project

A NEW integrated tourism development with attractions, hotel and other complementary lifestyle offerings such as food and beverage (F&B) and retail could soon be a reality at the Jurong Lake District.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Grab to integrate GrabFood into super app with islandwide beta-testing in May

TECH player Grab will integrate its on-demand food delivery service, GrabFood, into its main app, starting with a limited testing phase in the South-east region of Singapore from end-April.

HNA unit faces seizures after default on interest payment

CWT International Ltd, controlled by HNA Group Co, failed to pay interest on a HK$1.4 billion (S$241.5 million) facility, prompting lenders to demand immediate repayment of the loan, the company said Tuesday.

Sharp drop in Singapore property investment sales in Q1; potential upside ahead: Colliers

REAL estate investment sales in Singapore fell 52 per cent year on year to $5.3 billion in the first quarter of 2019, on cooling in the latest bout of en-bloc fever and from residential property curbs.

Sunvic Chemical not granted further extension for FY2018 results; gets nod to hold AGM later

UNVIC Chemical said on Tuesday that it has filed another application to the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading (SGX-ST) to delay announcing its fiscal 2018 results to April 22, from April 15.

The STI today

Singapore shares add 0.2% on Tuesday



THE Straits Times Index (STI) pared Monday's dip to close at 3,332.04, up 6.18 points or 0.2 per cent.