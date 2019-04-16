You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
STB to launch expression of interest exercise for Jurong Lake District integrated tourism project
A NEW integrated tourism development with attractions, hotel and other complementary lifestyle offerings such as food and beverage (F&B) and retail could soon be a reality at the Jurong Lake District.
Grab to integrate GrabFood into super app with islandwide beta-testing in May
TECH player Grab will integrate its on-demand food delivery service, GrabFood, into its main app, starting with a limited testing phase in the South-east region of Singapore from end-April.
HNA unit faces seizures after default on interest payment
CWT International Ltd, controlled by HNA Group Co, failed to pay interest on a HK$1.4 billion (S$241.5 million) facility, prompting lenders to demand immediate repayment of the loan, the company said Tuesday.
Sharp drop in Singapore property investment sales in Q1; potential upside ahead: Colliers
REAL estate investment sales in Singapore fell 52 per cent year on year to $5.3 billion in the first quarter of 2019, on cooling in the latest bout of en-bloc fever and from residential property curbs.
Sunvic Chemical not granted further extension for FY2018 results; gets nod to hold AGM later
UNVIC Chemical said on Tuesday that it has filed another application to the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading (SGX-ST) to delay announcing its fiscal 2018 results to April 22, from April 15.
The STI today
Singapore shares add 0.2% on Tuesday
THE Straits Times Index (STI) pared Monday's dip to close at 3,332.04, up 6.18 points or 0.2 per cent.