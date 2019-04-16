STB to launch expression of interest exercise for Jurong Lake District integrated tourism project

A NEW integrated tourism development with attractions, hotel and other complementary lifestyle offerings such as food and beverage (F&B) and retail could soon be a reality at the Jurong Lake District.

Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat announced on Tuesday that the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) will be launching an Expression of Interest (EOI) exercise for the project.

With its waterfront environment and location next to the new Jurong Lake Gardens and the new Science Centre, the seven-hectare site is expected to be transformed into a key attraction from 2026, said Mr Chee in his speech at the Tourism Industry Conference at Suntec City Convention Centre.

The EOI exercise will close in early November this year.

In line with STB’s strategy to spread out its tourism offerings across Singapore, it was also announced that Wildlife Reserves Singapore will be rejuvenating its three main attractions: the Singapore Zoo, Night Safari and River Safari.

The revamp is expected to transform its animal encounters presentation as well as add digital technology to further enhance visitor experience.

The masterplan aims to complement the upcoming parks in Mandai such as the new Bird Park and Rainforest Park.

“This will further strengthen Mandai as a key tourism precinct with world-class nature-based attractions, and elevate its international standing among other competing attractions,” said Mr Chee.

He added that there remains “plenty of opportunities for further growth” in Singapore’s tourism, through new investments and startups, as well as rejuvenation in Singapore and abroad.

The Republic's tourism sector has been in the spotlight of late, with the opening of Jewel Changi Airport and the S$9 billion investment by the integrated resorts to further boost their attractions and offerings.