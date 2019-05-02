Stories you might have missed

honestbee CEO Joel Sng steps down, LG scion Brian Koo to be interim CEO

CAPPING speculation of a leadership reshuffle, honestbee co-founder Joel Sng has stepped down as CEO, the grocery delivery startup announced on Thursday.

MAS, Bank of Canada trial could herald cheaper, faster and safer cross-border payments

THIS is the first such trial between the two central banks, they said in a joint media statement on Thursday.

'Buyer the bigger beneficiary' in Oxley's S$1.03b sale of Chevron House: DBS analysts

ANALYSTS at DBS Group Research say that based on the available information and our ballpark estimates, the buyer is the bigger beneficiary of this transaction by acquiring the office component of Chevron House at below 4 per cent cap rates, with reversionary potential close to 5 per cent cap rates.

No Signboard CEO arrested and on bail in share buyback probe; not charged with any offence

THE arrest was made on "reasonable suspicion" of breaches in the Securities and Futures Act under Section 197 on false trading and market rigging transactions, as well as Section 218 on prohibited conduct by connected person in possession of inside information, said the company.

Singaporeans spend more time on property searches than on reading bedtime stories to their children: poll

SINGAPOREANS spend an average of 3.29 hours each week on property-related window shopping, reading property magazines, and trawling through online listings, even when they are not in the market for a new home.

The STI today

Singapore shares dip 0.2% on Thursday

The Straits Times Index closed lower by 0.2 per cent or 6.87 points to 3,393.33.