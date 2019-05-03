You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, May 03, 2019 - 6:30 PM

"HOUSING loan growth was mainly from our regional markets, which saw quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year mortgage loans growth," said a UOB spokeswoman in response to queries from The Business Times.
UOB says Singapore home loans flat, with growth coming from region

GIC buys 10% stake in world's sixth-largest container terminal operator

SINGAPORE’S GIC has acquired a 10 per cent interest in Geneva-based Terminal Investment Limited (TIL), the sixth-largest container terminal operator in the world, at an undisclosed price.

Cordlife's 20% share price surge in morning trade prompts SGX query

SGX flagged the unusual price movements and asked the cord blood banker if it knew of any information which could explain the trading.

Manulife US Reit secures up to US$193m in loan facilities

THE lenders are Bank of China's Singapore branch, BNS Asia, DBS Bank, OCBC Bank and Standard Chartered Bank's Singapore branch, the Reit’s manager said on Friday before the market opened.

Great Eastern completes sale of US$1.4m minority stake in Indonesia insurance firm

THE insurer, which is majority-owned by Singapore lender OCBC Bank, had earlier announced it had agreed to sell the Indonesia-registered firm to PT Suryasono Sentosa for some US$1.4 million back in January this year.

Singapore shares finish flat on Friday

THE Straits Times Index was lower by just 0.03 per cent or 1.04 points to 3,392.29. 

 

Thai king to pay respect to Buddha image, light auspicious candle on eve of coronation

India's strongest storm since 2014 now weakening, says weather office

MAS extends sponsorship of NUS professorship, adds LKY School of Public Policy as host school

Ruling party candidate quits Australian campaign over anti-Muslim posts

Malaysia's March exports shrank 0.5% y-o-y

India evacuates more than a million people ahead of cyclone Fani's landfall

May 3, 2019
honestbee CEO replaced; firm said to be sticking to habitat growth

May 3, 2019
Landmark Tower sale completion facing delays

May 3, 2019
Hard to pick clear winner between two upcoming US hotel Reit listings

