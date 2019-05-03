"HOUSING loan growth was mainly from our regional markets, which saw quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year mortgage loans growth," said a UOB spokeswoman in response to queries from The Business Times.

"HOUSING loan growth was mainly from our regional markets, which saw quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year mortgage loans growth," said a UOB spokeswoman in response to queries from The Business Times.

GIC buys 10% stake in world's sixth-largest container terminal operator

SINGAPORE’S GIC has acquired a 10 per cent interest in Geneva-based Terminal Investment Limited (TIL), the sixth-largest container terminal operator in the world, at an undisclosed price.

Cordlife's 20% share price surge in morning trade prompts SGX query

SGX flagged the unusual price movements and asked the cord blood banker if it knew of any information which could explain the trading.

Manulife US Reit secures up to US$193m in loan facilities

THE lenders are Bank of China's Singapore branch, BNS Asia, DBS Bank, OCBC Bank and Standard Chartered Bank's Singapore branch, the Reit’s manager said on Friday before the market opened.

Great Eastern completes sale of US$1.4m minority stake in Indonesia insurance firm

THE insurer, which is majority-owned by Singapore lender OCBC Bank, had earlier announced it had agreed to sell the Indonesia-registered firm to PT Suryasono Sentosa for some US$1.4 million back in January this year.

Singapore shares finish flat on Friday

THE Straits Times Index was lower by just 0.03 per cent or 1.04 points to 3,392.29.