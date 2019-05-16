You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, May 16, 2019 - 6:30 PM

THE Singapore-based venture capital arm of Temasek Holdings plans to finalise the funding in the next few months, which could take it above the first close, said Chua Kee Lock, managing partner of Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India.
Temasek’s Vertex raises US$230m for fourth South-east Asia fund

Citi to roll out consumer e-payments business in 20 markets including Asia by Q1 2020

EVENTUALLY, the target is to go live in up to 40 markets over the next three years, said Rajesh Mehta, the bank’s head of treasury and trade solutions for Asia-Pacific, in emailed replies to The Business Times. 

FCT to buy one-third stake in Waterway Point from Frasers Property for S$440.6m

AT the same time, FCT is launching an equity fund raising exercise, S$245.3 million of whose total proceeds will go towards partly financing the acquisition.

Sluggish Singapore loan growth in 2019 amid stable rates, Sino-US trade war: Fitch

IN a report on Singapore loan growth, the market research firm said bank earnings will come under mild pressure as interest rates stabilise due to the US Federal Reserve's (US Fed) dovish pivot, combined with the re-escalation of US-China trade tensions.

Singapore urges US to accept China's rise, spare other nations

SPEAKING to an audience in Washington on Wednesday, Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said it won't work to view China as an adversary that must be contained, and called for "constructive competition" between the superpowers.

Singapore shares reverse early dip to close 0.4% higher on Thursday
 

THE Straits Times Index (STI) continued to reverse the early session's dip to close up 11.49 points or 0.4 per cent at 3,230.26.

 

May 16, 2019
CDL latest to seize new opportunities in China

May 16, 2019
Singtel full-year profit hits 16-year low; CEO says too early to talk about 5G capex

May 16, 2019
Sembcorp Industries stands to benefit from US-China trade row: CEO

