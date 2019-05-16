You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Sluggish Singapore loan growth in 2019 amid stable rates, Sino-US trade war: Fitch

Thu, May 16, 2019 - 12:36 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

FITCH Solutions Macro Research said 2019 will be a challenging year for the banking sector given that global outlook risks may spill over to the small and open economy of Singapore.

In a report on Singapore loan growth, the market research firm said bank earnings will come under mild pressure as interest rates stabilise due to the US Federal Reserve's (US Fed) dovish pivot, combined with the re-escalation of US-China trade tensions.

It maintains its forecast, made on January 29, for Singapore bank loan growth at 0.5 per cent in 2019, down from 5.6 per cent and 3 per cent in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Fitch expects a stable interest rate environment to cap local banks’ earnings as they see reduced prospects to increase their interest margins.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It predicts that the US Fed will hold off on any interest rate hikes, forecasting one 25-basis-point rate hike between now and the end of 2020, most likely by end 2019.

Consequently, Singapore, which does not directly control its interest rates and depends largely on foreign rates, will follow a similar trend to at least remain anchored. 

While stable interest rates may be a boon for the housing sector, macro-prudential measures such as the increase in additional buyer’s stamp duty rates and loan-to-value limits set in July 2018 will continue to curb loan growth, Fitch said.

Fitch also expects the re-escalation of US-China trade tensions to negatively impact an open Singapore economy and its banking sector.

China accounts for 13 per cent of Singapore's total trade, and exports - a key driver of growth in China - have been volatile in the first part of 2019 against a backdrop of ongoing trade discussions between Beijing and Washington.

China's exports contracted 20.7 per cent year on year in February before rebounding 13.8 per cent in March, and contracting again by 4.7 per cent in April, with the three-month moving average being in a downtrend since February 2018.

Fitch said Singapore may suffer from reduced offshore Chinese investments as the economy slows, coupled with the island state's continuous decline in non-oil domestic exports growth since 2017.

Banking & Finance

Indonesia raises 177b yen in Samurai bond sales

Temasek’s Vertex raises US$230m for fourth South-east Asia fund

Citi to roll out consumer e-payments business in 20 markets including Asia by Q1 2020

Societe Generale to restart banking operations in Australia

Asset-based finance software provider HPD LendScape opens first Asian office in Singapore

Bitcoin rally is masking capital flight from crypto exchanges

Editor's Choice

BT_20190516_YOCDL16ZHENGZHO_3783066.jpg
May 16, 2019
Real Estate

CDL latest to seize new opportunities in China

BP_Singtel_160519_2.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel full-year profit hits 16-year low; CEO says too early to talk about 5G capex

BP_Neil McGregor_160519_6.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Industries stands to benefit from US-China trade row: CEO

Most Read

1 Number of S'pore billionaires falls by 5 in 2018, combined wealth drops 8.8%
2 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
3 DBS' group head of technology and operations to retire
4 S$20m funding sought for honestbee; no update on strategy tweak
5 Sembcorp keen on Hyflux’s Tuaspring power plant, at the right price
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Vivian Balakrishnan_160519_90.jpg
May 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore urges US to accept China's rise, spare other nations

BP_Citi_160519_88.jpg
May 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citi to roll out consumer e-payments business in 20 markets including Asia by Q1 2020

BP_Chua Kee Lock_160519_99.jpg
May 16, 2019
Garage

Temasek’s Vertex raises US$230m for fourth South-east Asia fund

May 16, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Metro, Banyan Tree, Hong Leong Asia, BoardRoom, Sakae, FCT, JCG

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening