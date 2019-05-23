Stories you might have missed

Allied Tech's S$130m RTO of dorm operator called off amid news of missing S$33m at law firm

ALLIED Tech and Lim Yew Ming, who wholly owns ACC, had mutually terminated their memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the proposed acquisition of ACC’s entire issued share capital, with effect from May 22.

Singapore's headline inflation edges up in April, core inflation eases

HIGHER road transport costs boosted Singapore's headline inflation in April, which matched economists' expectations of 0.8 per cent and outstripped March's 0.6 per cent figure, according to consumer price index (CPI) figures released by the Department of Statistics on Thursday.

COE for smaller cars dives as buying stalls

COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp ended at $27,000, down sharply from $36,704 two weeks ago.

First Sponsor extends payment deadline for 465m yuan Chengdu project disposal

MAINBOARD-LISTED First Sponsor Group’s indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Chengdu Gaeronic Real Estate (CGRE), has extended the payment deadline, allowed payment in instalments, and further amended other payment terms for its proposed sale of certain parts of Chengdu Cityspring.

CAAS sets up panel to review regulations on drone use

THE Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) has set up an Unmanned Aircraft Systems Advisory Panel (UASAP) that will review Singapore’s unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) regulatory framework and recommend enhancements to it.

ComfortDelGro to test driverless shuttle in NUS from Saturday

OPERATED by ComfortDelGro, the bus will be on a one-year trial to determine the commercial viability of such a service, the Singapore-based transport giant said on Thursday.

The STI today

Singapore shares hit 4-month low on Thursday as slump continues

THE Straits Times Index (STI), which opened 0.5 per cent down, continued to tread lower as the session went on, before settling at 3,160.72, down 22.42 points or 0.7 per cent.