RENTS for Grade A office buildings in Singapore's central business district (CBD) are expected to rise by 8 per cent this year, and 5 per cent in 2020, amid tight supply and high pre-commitments, according to a report by Colliers International.

Singapore CBD Grade A office rents to climb 8% in 2019: Colliers

Cromwell E-Reit to buy six European office properties for 246.9m euros

Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust (Cromwell E-Reit) will buy six European freehold office properties - three in France and three in Poland - for 246.9 million euros (S$378.2 million), to be financed with a mix of debt and equity via a private placement.

Singapore Airlines, other carriers avoid parts of Iran-controlled airspace after US regulator's order

Some global airlines are re-routing flights to avoid Iran-controlled airspace over the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman, they said on Friday, after the US aviation regulator barred its carriers from the area until further notice.

Singapore competition watchdog seeks public feedback on proposed commitments in clinical labs merger

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) is inviting public feedback on the two-year commitments proposed by Pathology Asia Holdings (PAH) to address competition concerns in the planned merger of two private clinical laboratories.

ISR Capital fails to meet SGX requirements to stay out of watch-list

ISR Capital on Friday said its latest financial figures have failed to meet the Singapore Exchange (SGX) requirements to stay out of the bourse's watch-list.

Fragrance Group offers to buy back up to S$30m of its S$100m due-2021 notes

Property developer Fragrance Group is proposing to repurchase up to S$30 million in aggregate principal amount from the holders of its S$100 million 4.75 per cent unsecured notes due November 2021.

ASL Marine's controlling Ang family U-turn on intention to fully subscribe to rights issue

Offshore and marine group ASL Marine reversed a previous statement that its controlling shareholders, the Ang family, would subscribe for all of their entitlements under a shareholder rights issue.

The STI Today

Singapore shares post modest gains on Friday, up 3.1% on the week

The rally of the past two days, which came on the back of US Federal Reserve dovishness and news that the US and China would meet at the G-20 summit, eased off on Friday.Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,321.40, up 6.89 points or 0.2 per cent on Friday.