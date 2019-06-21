You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Fri, Jun 21, 2019 - 6:30 PM

office.jpg
RENTS for Grade A office buildings in Singapore's central business district (CBD) are expected to rise by 8 per cent this year, and 5 per cent in 2020, amid tight supply and high pre-commitments, according to a report by Colliers International.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore CBD Grade A office rents to climb 8% in 2019: Colliers

Rents for Grade A office buildings in Singapore's central business district (CBD) are expected to rise by 8 per cent this year, and 5 per cent in 2020, amid tight supply and high pre-commitments, according to a report by Colliers International. 

Cromwell E-Reit to buy six European office properties for 246.9m euros

Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust (Cromwell E-Reit) will buy six European freehold office properties - three in France and three in Poland - for 246.9 million euros (S$378.2 million), to be financed with a mix of debt and equity via a private placement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Singapore Airlines, other carriers avoid parts of Iran-controlled airspace after US regulator's order

Some global airlines are re-routing flights to avoid Iran-controlled airspace over the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman, they said on Friday, after the US aviation regulator barred its carriers from the area until further notice.

Singapore competition watchdog seeks public feedback on proposed commitments in clinical labs merger

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) is inviting public feedback on the two-year commitments proposed by Pathology Asia Holdings (PAH) to address competition concerns in the planned merger of two private clinical laboratories.

ISR Capital fails to meet SGX requirements to stay out of watch-list

ISR Capital on Friday said its latest financial figures have failed to meet the Singapore Exchange (SGX) requirements to stay out of the bourse's watch-list.

Fragrance Group offers to buy back up to S$30m of its S$100m due-2021 notes

Property developer Fragrance Group is proposing to repurchase up to S$30 million in aggregate principal amount from the holders of its S$100 million 4.75 per cent unsecured notes due November 2021.

ASL Marine's controlling Ang family U-turn on intention to fully subscribe to rights issue

Offshore and marine group ASL Marine reversed a previous statement that its controlling shareholders, the Ang family, would subscribe for all of their entitlements under a shareholder rights issue.

The STI Today

Singapore shares post modest gains on Friday, up 3.1% on the week

The rally of the past two days, which came on the back of US Federal Reserve dovishness and news that the US and China would meet at the G-20 summit, eased off on Friday.Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,321.40, up 6.89 points or 0.2 per cent on Friday. 

Government & Economy

Singapore Airlines, other carriers avoid parts of Iran-controlled airspace after US regulator's order

The world now has a record US$13 trillion of bonds with below-zero yields

Singapore competition watchdog seeks public feedback on proposed commitments in clinical labs merger

Malaysia won't press charges against those who return 1MDB money

North Korea-China ties 'invincible', says KCNA, as Xi wraps up trip

Poverty, not lychees, the real culprit in Indian 'brain fever' outbreak

Editor's Choice

BP_UOB_210619_5.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB Kay Hian emerges as suitor for DBS Vickers' remisier base

BP_Jeffrey Ong_210619_6.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lawyer Jeffrey Ong faces 13 fresh charges, and is denied bail

BT_20190621_JUCOMMENT21__3814839.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Transport

Price of electric cars still shocking

Most Read

1 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt
2 No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale
3 UOB Kay Hian emerges as suitor for DBS Vickers' remisier base
4 JLC Advisors managing partner Jeffrey Ong denied bail, slapped with 13 more forgery charges
5 Price of electric cars still shocking
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

AK_cbd2_2106.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore CBD Grade A office rents to climb 8% in 2019: Colliers

Jun 21, 2019
Transport

Singapore Airlines, other carriers avoid parts of Iran-controlled airspace after US regulator's order

BP_Cromwell_210619_82.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cromwell E-Reit to buy six European office properties for 246.9m euros

BP_Latheefa Koya _210619_77.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Malaysia won't press charges against those who return 1MDB money

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening