ISR Capital fails to meet SGX requirements to stay out of watch-list

ISR Capital on Friday said its latest financial figures have failed to meet the Singapore Exchange (SGX) requirements to stay out of the bourse's watch-list.

The consultancy and investment management company recorded pre-tax losses in its most recent three consecutive years of financial reporting and fell below the bourse's market capitalisation requirements.

Its board of directors said the group's latest six-month average daily market capitalisation as at June 20 is approximately S$11 million, far below the S$40 million minimum required by SGX.

The exchange's next quarterly review to identify issuers to be included on the watch-list takes place on the first market day of September.

ISR Capital said it would make an immediate announcement should it be notified by SGX that it will be placed on the watch-list.

On the SGX website, ISR Capital has already been flagged as a watch-list stock. Its shares were up S$0.001 or 33.33 per cent at S$0.004 as at 1.04pm.