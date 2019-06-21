You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ISR Capital fails to meet SGX requirements to stay out of watch-list

Fri, Jun 21, 2019 - 1:18 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

ISR Capital on Friday said its latest financial figures have failed to meet the Singapore Exchange (SGX) requirements to stay out of the bourse's watch-list.

The consultancy and investment management company recorded pre-tax losses in its most recent three consecutive years of financial reporting and fell below the bourse's market capitalisation requirements.

Its board of directors said the group's latest six-month average daily market capitalisation as at June 20 is approximately S$11 million, far below the S$40 million minimum required by SGX.

The exchange's next quarterly review to identify issuers to be included on the watch-list takes place on the first market day of September.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

ISR Capital said it would make an immediate announcement should it be notified by SGX that it will be placed on the watch-list.

On the SGX website, ISR Capital has already been flagged as a watch-list stock. Its shares were up S$0.001 or 33.33 per cent at S$0.004 as at 1.04pm.

Companies & Markets

Singapore competition watchdog seeks public feedback on proposed commitments in clinical labs merger

ASL Marine's controlling Ang family U-turn on intention to fully subscribe to rights issue

F J Benjamin gets additional 12 months to exit SGX watch-list

Fragrance Group offers to buy back up to S$30m of its S$100m due-2021 notes

Cromwell E-Reit to buy six European office properties for 246.9m euros

Lawyer Jeffrey Ong faces 13 fresh charges, and is denied bail

Editor's Choice

BP_UOB_210619_5.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB Kay Hian emerges as suitor for DBS Vickers' remisier base

BP_Jeffrey Ong_210619_6.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lawyer Jeffrey Ong faces 13 fresh charges, and is denied bail

BT_20190621_JUCOMMENT21__3814839.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Transport

Price of electric cars still shocking

Most Read

1 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt
2 No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale
3 UOB Kay Hian emerges as suitor for DBS Vickers' remisier base
4 JLC Advisors managing partner Jeffrey Ong denied bail, slapped with 13 more forgery charges
5 Astrea V PE-backed retail bonds receive strong response
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

AK_cbd2_2106.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore CBD Grade A office rents to climb 8% in 2019: Colliers

BP_Latheefa Koya _210619_77.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Malaysia won't press charges against those who return 1MDB money

Jun 21, 2019
Consumer

Novena Global Lifecare gets US$20m in funding, joins US$150m investment fund with partners

BP_Cromwell_210619_82.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cromwell E-Reit to buy six European office properties for 246.9m euros

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening