Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Aug 13, 2019 - 6:30 PM

THE MTI had already trimmed its growth expectations once this year, in May 2019, when it lowered the upper bound from 3.5 per cent, and forecast growth of 1.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent. 
AFP

Singapore cuts economic growth forecast to 0-1% for 2019

NODX forecast slashed to -9 to -8% for 2019; Q2 performance sinks by double-digits

THIS is a much steeper fall compared to the 6.4 per cent drop seen in the first quarter, and is Singapore’s third straight quarter of NODX decline.

MAS rules out off-cycle policy meeting, economists mixed on stimulus

DESPITE the latest downgrade to Singapore’s full-year economic forecast, the MAS said its monetary policy stance has not changed since its last decision.

Singapore banks face rising asset risk, slowing income growth: Moody's

SINGAPORE'S three largest banks by assets - DBS, OCBC, and UOB - will face rising asset risk and slowing income growth in 2019 as economic conditions worsen, despite posting record results for the first half-year, Moody's Investors Service said in a report released on Tuesday. 

Temasek's Heliconia takes stake in homegrown gaming chair brand Secretlab

TEMASEK-OWNED Heliconia Capital Management is taking a minority stake in homegrown gaming chair brand Secretlab, in a deal estimated at S$200 to S$300 million.

Braddell View mega site relaunched for en bloc sale at same reserve price of S$2.08b

OWNERS of the residential units stand to receive between S$2.04 million and S$4.03 million each if the sale succeeds, marketing agent Colliers International said on Tuesday. 

Singapore shares drop 0.7% amid trade war fears, HK protests

THE Straits Times Index (STI) down by 1 per cent just after opening before ending at 3,146.73, down 22.21 points or 0.7 per cent on Tuesday. 

 

Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Residents are targets for dirty money fronts in business friendly Singapore

Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Two suspicious minds better than one in curbing dirty money flows

Aug 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citi puts bigger bet on Singapore with family offices as ace in hand

Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore cuts economic growth forecast to 0-1% for 2019

Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

NODX forecast slashed to -9 to -8% for 2019; Q2 performance sinks by double-digits

Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS rules out off-cycle policy meeting, economists mixed on stimulus

Aug 13, 2019
SME

Temasek's Heliconia takes stake in homegrown gaming chair brand Secretlab

