The plan will help small and medium-sized practices (SMPs) - which make up 98 per cent of the accountancy industry - adopt technology for greater productivity and competitiveness.

Singapore's accountancy sector will push ahead with digitalisation through a new accountancy industry digital plan (IDP) developed by the Singapore Accountancy Commission (SAC), the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

UOB expands to northern Vietnam with opening of first Hanoi branch

United Overseas Bank (UOB) continues to deepen its presence in Vietnam with the opening of its Hanoi branch on Thursday – the bank’s first beyond Ho Chi Minh City. The expansion comes a year after the incorporation of UOB's fully-owned subsidiary in Vietnam, reflecting the bank’s commitment to providing its financial services and solutions to more customers across the country, said UOB in a statement.

Soilbuild Reit launches preferential offering to raise S$101.8m

Soilbuild Business Space Reit (Soilbuild Reit) has launched a fully underwritten non-renounceable preferential offering to raise about S$101.8 million to fund an Australia property acquisition.

Pacific Radiance in 'advanced discussions' for US$180m debt funding

Offshore marine services firm Pacific Radiance on Thursday said it is in "advanced discussions" with debt funders for at least US$180 million of debt funding or higher.

Alita Resources and lenders extend standstill over A$40m loan default

Lithium miner Alita Resources said that the standstill period with a consortium of lenders led by Tribeca Investment Partners has been extended by a few days to Aug 23 at 7pm.

Yanlord Land unit prices US$400m senior notes due 2024 at 6.8%

A unit of Yanlord Land has priced its US$400 million senior notes due 2024 at 6.8 per cent, payable semi-annually in arrears, the China-based property developer said on Thursday after midnight in a regulatory filing.

Singapore shares add 0.2% on Thursday on cautious sentiment

Minutes from July's US Federal Reserve meeting may have cast a pall on sentiment from investors expecting the US central bank to be outwardly dovish but its effect was limited on Singapore equities. The Straits Times Index (STI) clocked in modest gains to close at 3,127.74, up 5.17 points or 0.2 per cent.