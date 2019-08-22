You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares add 0.2% on Thursday on cautious sentiment

Thu, Aug 22, 2019 - 6:17 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

MINUTES from July's US Federal Reserve meeting may have cast a pall on sentiment from investors expecting the US central bank to be outwardly dovish but its effect was limited on Singapore equities.

The Straits Times Index (STI) clocked in modest gains to close at 3,127.74, up 5.17 points or 0.2 per cent.

It was mixed elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific. Markets in Australia, China, Japan and Malaysia were up, while Hong Kong and South Korea finished lower. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 221.32 points or 0.8 per cent as worries remain over the territory's economy after weeks of protests.

VM Markets managing director Stephen Innes observed that the mood in Asian markets was "very capricious" with a "decidedly risk-off note".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

With that in mind, attention will now turn to Fed chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech on Friday, which will be closely scrutinised.

In Singapore, trading volume clocked in at 1.42 billion securities, 18 per cent of the daily average in the first seven months of 2019. Total turnover came to S$955.15 million, 90 per cent of the January-to-July daily average.

Across the market, advancers and decliners were even at 190 each. The blue-chip index fared better, with 11 of the 30 counters closing in the red.

Thai Beverage continued its advance, edging up 0.5 Singapore cent or 0.5 per cent to close at 93 cents after trading as high as 95.5 cents. It was the STI's most-traded counter with 49.6 million shares changing hands. Having surged 52.5 per cent in 2019, the food and beverage player is by far the STI's best performer this year. Wilmar International is a distant second, adding 22.8 per cent in 2019.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding shares continued to see heavy activity since trading resumed last Thursday. Shares in the shipbuilder remain volatile due to ongoing investigations by Chinese authorities of an individual with close links to the firm. They closed 3.5 Singapore cents or 3.6 per cent lower at 93 cents. 

The local banks notched up slight gains. DBS Group Holdings closed up one Singapore cent at S$24.59. Meanwhile, OCBC Bank eked out a three Singapore cents or 0.3 per cent gain to S$10.69 and United Overseas Bank ended at S$24.82, up six cents or 0.2 per cent.

Among second-liner firms, Frencken Group eased three Singapore cents or 4.1 per cent to 70 cents following a downgrade by KGI Securities on the provider of equipment and integrated manufacturing solutions.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190822_LTSCCCI22_3870043.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Government & Economy

In tough times, SMEs prioritise revenue ahead of innovation, talent retention

BT_20190822_VISC_3869965.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart says its global network gives it an edge over rivals

BP_condo_220819_6.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Property sales are picking up: What next?

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_CBD_220819_45.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore unveils plan to help accountancy sector speed up technology adoption

UOB Hanoi Branch opening.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB expands to northern Vietnam with opening of first Hanoi branch

Aug 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Australia sees rush of Hong Kong millionaires amid unrest

Aug 22, 2019
Real Estate

Senoko Drive industrial site tender not awarded after 2 rejected bids

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly