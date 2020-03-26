You are here

Home > Government & Economy > Singapore Budget 2020

Resilience Budget: S$48.4b in support measures; govt may draw up to S$17b from reserves

Thu, Mar 26, 2020 - 3:54 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

SINGAPORE will roll out S$48.4 billion in additional support measures amid the coronavirus outbreak under a supplementary budget.

The Resilience Budget focuses on three key areas: saving jobs, supporting workers and protecting livelihoods; helping enterprises overcome immediate challenges; and strengthening economic and social resilience.

To fund some of these measures, the government has sought and obtained the President’s in-principle support to draw up to S$17 billion from the country’s past reserves, said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat in Parliament on Thursday.

Alongside the S$6.4 billion in measures announced as part of Budget 2020 on Feb 18, the government is “dedicating close to S$55 billion to support our people in this battle, amounting to 11 per cent of our GDP (gross domestic product)”, Mr Heng said.

The coronavirus outbreak has thrust Singapore into an unprecedented and complex crisis. “This will likely be the worst economic contraction since independence,” Mr Heng added.

On Thursday morning, the Ministry of Trade and Industry downgraded Singapore's official growth forecast to between -4 per cent and -1 per cent.

Government & Economy

S$48.4b Resilience Budget for Singapore to tackle Covid-19 crisis

Resilience Budget: Singapore's overall budget deficit grows almost four-fold to S$39.2b

Resilience Budget: Govt may propose further draws on reserves amid Covid-19 storm

Resilience Budget: S$20b allocation for loan capital to support companies

Singapore’s current account surplus to tumble in 2020 due to coronavirus: Fitch Solutions

Resilience Budget: Enhancements for digitalisation and skills upgrading programmes

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 26, 2020 05:16 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 3.59...

Mar 26, 2020 05:07 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

S$48.4b Resilience Budget for Singapore to tackle Covid-19 crisis

A RECORD S$48.4 billion is being committed in a supplementary budget unveiled on Thursday to help Singapore weather...

Mar 26, 2020 04:52 PM
Companies & Markets

SIA considering corporate action with Temasek's support

NATIONAL carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) is considering a corporate action supported by Temasek Holdings to tide...

Mar 26, 2020 04:50 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Resilience Budget: Singapore's overall budget deficit grows almost four-fold to S$39.2b

SINGAPORE'S overall budget deficit for financial year 2020 will be raised to a record S$39.2 billion, nearly four...

Mar 26, 2020 04:47 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Resilience Budget: Govt may propose further draws on reserves amid Covid-19 storm

SINGAPORE’S Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Thursday said he is prepared to propose to the President further...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.