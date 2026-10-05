Clean Kinetics breaks ground on S$2.5 million solar project in Sats Thailand’s central kitchen

The installation will generate some 3.46 gigawatt-hours of clean electricity a year

Targeted for completion by end-January 2027, the project entails the installation of about 5,000 solar panels on rooftops, carports and on the ground. PHOTO: CLEAN KINETICS

[SINGAPORE] Home-grown solar photovoltaic developer and solutions provider Clean Kinetics broke ground on a S$2.5 million solar installation project in Sats Thailand’s central kitchen facility on Friday (Oct 2).

The project involves the design, supply, installation, commissioning and long-term operation and maintenance of a 3.27 megawatt-peak rooftop solar photovoltaic system in the new facility, which is located in Pathum Thani province, about 40 km north of Bangkok.

The Business Times understands that some 5,000 solar panels will be installed on the facility’s rooftops, carports and on the ground.

Targeted for completion by end-January 2027, the installation is expected to generate about 3.46 gigawatt-hours of clean electricity a year.

This will supply a significant portion of the facility’s energy requirements from renewable sources over a 25-year power purchase agreement term, said Clean Kinetics.

Effect: removing 500 vehicles’ annual emissions

The solar installation is projected to offset some 2,300 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent a year, which is comparable to removing the annual emissions of about 500 passenger vehicles from Thailand’s roads each year, noted the Singapore-headquartered company.

Asean Intelligence Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia Get the free report

Over the full quarter-century life of the project, the cumulative carbon avoidance is estimated at over 57,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, it added.

Sats Food Solutions Thailand (SFST), a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore-listed gateway services and food solutions provider Sats, is a large-scale food production facility in Pathum Thani province, serving aviation and non-aviation customers.

As Sats’ regional food manufacturing hub, SFST produces ready-to-eat and fresh-frozen meals, and plays a key role in the group’s food solutions network in Asia.

Its facility in Pathum Thani began construction in October 2024, said Sats in a LinkedIn post that month. It takes up roughly 35,000 square metres, or the size of about five football fields.

With this facility, the expanded SFST operations are estimated to be able to produce up to 108,000 ready-to-eat meals daily for customers in aviation, food-service industries and retail, added Sats then.

Sats noted that this facility was built as an addition to the existing SFST factory.

In a filing on the Singapore Exchange in June 2021, Sats had announced its entry into a conditional sale-and-purchase agreement to acquire an 85-per-cent majority control of Thai firm Food City, for an aggregate purchase consideration of some S$21 million.

Its main asset was a food-production facility in Pathum Thani, set up in 2016 and covers a land area of around 30,000 sq m.

Sats Thailand acquired the remaining 15-per-cent stake in SFST from Thai-listed Bangkok Ranch for some S$3.4 million, Sats announced in a bourse filing in January 2025. Clean Kinetics was crowned Impact Enterprise of the Year (SME) at the Sustainability Impact Awards 2026 jointly organised by BT and UOB.

Co-founded in mid-2021 by its current chief development officer Lee Kah Lup, chief engineering officer Wilson Lee and chief commercial officer Reine Tan, Clean Kinetics specialises in the development, financing, construction and long-term operation of solar photovoltaic projects in South-east Asia, South Asia and the Middle East.