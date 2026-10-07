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FTSE Russell keeps Indonesia’s market status unchanged, continues reform review

The index provider says it is assessing the effectiveness of recently implemented reforms

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Published Wed, Oct 7, 2026 · 10:30 AM
    • FTSE Russell said on Oct 7 that it would provide an update ahead of its December review. 
    • FTSE Russell said on Oct 7 that it would provide an update ahead of its December review.  PHOTO: REUTERS

    [BENGALURU] FTSE Russell said Indonesia’s Secondary Emerging market status remains unchanged as it continues to monitor the country’s capital market integrity reforms, according to its September fixed-income country classification announcement.

    FTSE said on Wednesday (Oct 7) it was assessing the effectiveness of recently implemented reforms after postponing certain index changes for Indonesia at its March, June and September 2026 reviews, and would provide an update ahead of its December review.

    The scrutiny follows concerns raised by global index providers over the transparency and investability of Indonesia’s capital markets, one of the worst performers among its peers in the Emerging Asia region.

    According to the announcement, Indonesia has implemented reforms including enhanced shareholder disclosure, expanded investor classification categories, minimum free float requirements and enhanced market surveillance tools.

    FTSE said it would continue to monitor implementation and effectiveness of the measures and engage with market participants to gather feedback.

    The index provider also said it continues to monitor settlement funding requirements in South Korea as authorities implement reforms aimed at enhancing settlement liquidity and reducing funding pressures associated with settlement progress payments. REUTERS

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