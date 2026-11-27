This is linked to alleged manipulation of the shares of the company Dian Swastatika Sentosa

One person manipulated Dian Swastatika Sentosa’s stock with overseas securities accounts while two other people helped maintain trading volume domestically. PHOTO: EPA

[JAKARTA] Indonesian police said on Friday (Nov 27) they had arrested three people over alleged manipulation of shares of Dian Swastatika Sentosa, one of three companies tied to regulatory sanctions announced in October after MSCI proposed a two-step downgrade of Indonesia’s market status.

Police said a suspect identified only by the initial R allegedly manipulated the stock using overseas securities accounts to stabilise trading volume, while two other individuals who had already been detained helped maintain trading volume domestically. Police arrested R on Friday.

The alleged scheme involved 11 parties, with offshore securities accounts used to artificially inflate trading volume, including by executing about 5,800 transactions in less than a minute to create the appearance of genuine market activity.

The activity helped lift the company’s share price by about 210 per cent over 34 trading days in 2024, police said.

“Once the trading volume for DSSA reached the level required to meet the criteria for inclusion in MSCI indices, many foreign investors began purchasing DSSA shares,” Suhasto, director of special economic crimes at the National Police, said in a televised briefing, referring to the company by its ticker.

In early 2026, he added, “certain parties abroad” sold their holdings at a profit. The transactions produced as much as 10 trillion rupiah (US$544 million) in gains for the 11 parties, he said.

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Police have questioned 61 witnesses and searched two locations, Suhasto said. The investigation followed a police report filed by the Financial Services Authority on Nov 5, he added.

A Dian Swastatika representative referred to a statement the company made in October saying it fully supported the government’s policies and regulatory reforms and was committed to cooperating and complying with capital market regulations.

The case is the latest enforcement action by authorities seeking to convince global investors that Indonesia is committed to improving the integrity of its stock market and deserves to retain its emerging market status.

MSCI on Oct 15 launched a consultation on a proposal to reclassify Indonesia as a standalone market – a move that could trigger billions of dollars in outflows as investors adjust their holdings – citing opacity in shareholding structures and suspected coordinated trading behaviour.

Dian Swastatika, a coal mining and energy company, entered MSCI indices in August 2025 after a blistering rally. Within days of announcing its inclusion, however, MSCI roughly halved the stock’s effective index weighting, citing market concerns about its free float.

Months later, in January 2026, MSCI announced it could consider reclassifying Indonesia as a frontier market, citing concerns about free-float transparency and possible coordinated trading behavior.

When MSCI upped the ante in October by proposing a two-step downgrade, Indonesian officials responded by unveiling record fines related to suspected market misconduct involving shares of Dian Swastatika and two other companies.

Regulators sanctioned nine brokerages in connection with the Dian Swastatika case, including one co-owned by a top executive at state investment agency Danantara.

At the same time, regulators fined entities linked to Barito Renewables Energy and Petrindo Jaya Kreasi for alleged misconduct in their initial public offerings. Suhasto said on Friday that police are following up on regulatory referrals involving the two companies. BLOOMBERG