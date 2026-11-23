The move comes after he and his daughter agree to sell a 30% stake to conglomerate Jhonlin Baratama

Low, one of Indonesia’s wealthiest businessmen, founded Bayan and built it into a major coal producer with operations in East Kalimantan. PHOTO: ST

[JAKARTA] Indonesian coal tycoon Low Tuck Kwong has been replaced as president-director of Bayan Resources, one of the country’s largest coal producers, amid a 26.1 trillion rupiah (US$1.6 billion) ownership shake-up.

Shareholders approved the appointment of Ary Bastari as president-director, replacing Singapore-born Low, at an extraordinary general meeting on Monday (Nov 23).

The removal comes after Indonesian conglomerate Jhonlin Baratama, owned by billionaire Andi Syamsuddin Arsyad – better known as Haji Isam – acquired a 30 per cent stake in Bayan from Low and his daughter.

The deal would give Haji Isam, whose business interests span coal mining, logistics and mining services, a significant foothold in one of Indonesia’s largest coal producers.

Bayan also appointed Haji Isam’s daughter Liana Saputri as a director at the Monday meeting.

In September, Jhonlin Baratama agreed to acquire 10.08 billion shares in Bayan at 2,588 rupiah apiece, valuing the transaction at 26.1 trillion rupiah. The agreed price was below Bayan’s prevailing market price at the time of the transaction.

Low, one of Indonesia’s wealthiest businessmen, founded Bayan and built it into a major coal producer with operations in East Kalimantan. Low and his daughter held a combined 62.22 per cent stake in Bayan as at Jun 30.

Bayan produced about 68 million tonnes of coal in 2025, generating US$3.4 billion revenue and US$943 million in net profit.