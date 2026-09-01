Indonesia exports rise 6.05% annually in July, beating expectations

The country recorded a narrow trade surplus of about US$130 million

Exports for July were supported by manufactured goods, such as basic chemical goods, refined nickel and aluminium products. PHOTO: BT FILE

[JAKARTA] Indonesia exported goods worth US$26.22 billion in July, up 6.05 per cent from the same month a year earlier, official data showed on Tuesday (Sep 1), with a trade surplus posted for the first time in three months.

The exports growth compared with a 3.36 per cent annual growth expected in a Reuters poll. July imports rose 27.02 per cent, above the 24 per cent expected in the poll, Statistics Indonesia said.

That resulted in a narrow trade surplus of about US$130 million.

Exports for July were supported by manufactured goods, such as basic chemical goods, refined nickel and aluminium products.

Indonesia, the world’s biggest exporter of thermal coal, palm oil and nickel, has benefited from higher prices of some of its top commodities in 2026, some of which were affected by the US-Israeli war with Iran.

However, despite high global crude prices, Indonesia’s oil and gas exports have dropped as the government asked contractors to prioritise domestic sales.

Earlier, the bureau’s data showed inflation in South-east Asia’s largest economy remaining benign in August amid increased subsidies to keep fuel prices unchanged.

The annual inflation rate picked up to 3.19 per cent in August, from 2.88 per cent in July, slightly above the poll’s 3.13 per cent forecast and within the central bank’s 1.5 to 3.5 per cent target range.

The core inflation rate, which strips out government-controlled prices and volatile food prices, was 2.92 per cent, compared with the poll’s 2.8 per cent and June’s 2.76 per cent. REUTERS