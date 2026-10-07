Indonesia’s IPOs slow to a trickle after regulator raises listing bar
The exchange says the rejection rate has risen to about 60%, from 20% to 30% previously
- Seven companies have gone public on the Indonesia Stock Exchange so far this year, raising about 2.16 trillion rupiah. PHOTO: REUTERS
[JAKARTA] Indonesia’s initial public offering market is heading for one of its quietest years in recent memory as market turbulence, global uncertainty and tougher listing standards put the brakes on new listings.
Only seven companies have gone public on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) so far this year, raising about 2.16 trillion rupiah (US$120.7 million), exchange data shows.
With just three months remaining, the tally trails the 26 IPOs recorded in 2025, 41 in 2024 and 79 in 2023.
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