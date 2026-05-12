The Business Times
business-time-50
Asean Business logo
SPONSORED BYUOB logo

Malaysia mulls further fuel subsidy cuts even as election looms

The move comes as the country faces a sharp increase in fuel subsidy spending

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Tue, May 12, 2026 · 01:50 PM
    • The subsidised price has remained unchanged at RM1.99 per litre since the Iran war started on Feb 28.
    • The subsidised price has remained unchanged at RM1.99 per litre since the Iran war started on Feb 28. PHOTO: EPA

    [KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia will continue with its fuel subsidy reform despite the possibility of a general election this year, according to Deputy Finance Minister Liew Chin Tong.

    The government is considering whether to “slightly reduce the quota” of subsidised fuel for Malaysians to manage demand, while ensuring that lower-income individuals are protected in the global energy crisis, Liew said at an event on Tuesday (May 12). Another measure under review is to shift diesel usage for Borneo states to a similar subsidised allocation mechanism, he said.

    Policymakers in the South-east Asian country are preparing for a more targeted approach in subsidies as global energy costs remain elevated from the war in Iran. Over the weekend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said that the government was reviewing a rationalisation of fuel subsidies for higher-income earners.

    While Liew does not rule out the possibility of a general election this year, he said that he does not “see political factors coming into this”.

    The move comes as Malaysia faces a sharp increase in fuel subsidy spending. The country was expected to spend about RM7 billion (S$2.3 billion) on fuel subsidies in April, about 10 times more than before the conflict, highlighting a mounting fiscal strain.

    Liew said ensuring “consistent supply for as long as possible” was a bigger concern for him at the moment than fiscal issues.

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    The government reduced the subsidised fuel allocation for its most popular fuel from 300 litres to 200 litres per citizen in April. The subsidised price has remained unchanged at RM1.99 per litre since the Iran war started on Feb 28. Diesel in Sabah and Sarawak has been capped at RM2.15 per litre. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    MalaysiafuelOil prices

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Longest-serving chief minister Taib Mahmud’s legacy looms large over Sarawak as a family feud over his estate threatens to expose skeleton’s in the eastern state’s political closet.

    On the board but frozen out: The Taib family feud tearing Sarawak construction giant apart

    The bank on Tuesday priced 500 million euros (S$746.9 million) worth of fixed rate covered bonds due in 2029.

    Stocks to watch: OCBC, OUE, SIA Engineering Company, OUE Reit

    ​OCBC head of global consumer financial services Sunny Quek says: “All of us (financial institutions) have a wealth strategy. What’s really going to differentiate one bank from another is the execution."

    OCBC consumer banking chief Sunny Quek aims to double wealth business by 2029

    UBS' Young Jin Yee (left) and Conrad Huber present the Global Next Generation Report, which surveyed more than 170 next-generation wealth holders globally.

    Asia’s wealthy families shed taboo on succession planning as US$83 trillion changes hands: UBS

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More