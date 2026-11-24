Putrajaya is preparing advisory for DC operators after US targets entities in Malaysia

The New York Times reported that Speedmatrix operated Nvidia chips at a YTL data centre in Johor on behalf of Alibaba. PHOTO: CHUAH BEE KIM, BT

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia will urge its data centre operators to shut out seven US-blacklisted companies as it moves to shield its red-hot industry from Washington’s crackdown on the suspected diversion of advanced artificial-intelligence chips.

The Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) will notify all data centre operators in the country of the listing, and advise them not to host, lease space to, or provide services to these listed entities, including Singapore-based Megaspeed International and its wholly owned Malaysian subsidiary Speedmatrix.

In a statement on Tuesday (Nov 24), the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) clarified that there are two entities listed under Malaysia – Speedmatrix Sdn Bhd and MSFusion Sdn Bhd.

Based on Mida’s records, PT Megaspeed International is not an entity in Malaysia nor is it a data centre operator or data centre tenant operating in Malaysia, it added.

PT Megaspeed International is an Indonesian subsidiary of Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed International.

“Malaysia remains committed to a secure, transparent and rules-based trading environment and will not allow itself to be used as a channel to circumvent export controls. Action will be taken against parties found to have contravened any laws,” said Miti.

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MSFusion Sdn Bhd, PT Megaspeed International and Speedmatrix Sdn Bhd are among seven companies in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand added to the US Bureau of Industry and Security’s entity list.

The other four companies are Megaspeed International Pte Ltd, Apex Enterprise Solutions (Singapore) Pte Ltd and Swiftdata Pte Ltd in Singapore, and Megaspeed (Thailand) Co Ltd.

According to Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) filings, Singapore-based Megaspeed is the parent company of its Malaysian subsidiary, Speedmatrix.

MSFusion was listed by Megaspeed as a wholly owned Malaysian subsidiary in 2024, though its sole shareholder shifted to WFCT Cayman Holdings Ltd by 2026, according to SSM.

Meanwhile, Swiftdata is the parent company of Megaspeed, while Apex Enterprise Solutions, a Singapore-based subsidiary of Alibaba Group, provided financing to Megaspeed through its Malaysian subsidiary, Speedmatrix, which pledged its IT equipment and intellectual property as collateral to Apex.

Scrutiny over access to Nvidia chips

Megaspeed, a cloud computing company and Nvidia partner, has been under US investigation since 2024 over whether it diverted AI chips to China, Reuters reported.

On Nov 13, Miti said it was collaborating with customs authorities to determine whether Speedmatrix had re-exported any chips brought into Malaysia. Since July 2025, Malaysia has mandated permits for exporting, re-exporting, transhipping, or moving high-performance US AI chips in transit through the country.

The New York Times reported that Speedmatrix operated Nvidia chips at a YTL data centre in Johor on behalf of Alibaba, potentially giving the Chinese technology group remote access to the hardware.

YTL Power said on Nov 20 that reports suggesting its data centres had helped transfer Nvidia chips to Chinese customers were “completely untrue”.

It said its Johor facilities provided space, power, cooling and connectivity to global customers under arrangements that complied with Malaysian law and US trade controls.

The blacklist follows a separate US rule that tightened licensing requirements for shipments of advanced chips to Malaysia and four other countries.

That rule also restricts remote access to advanced computing power by certain customers in countries including China. YTL said the rule did not affect its co-location services.

Malaysia is also drafting legislation to require data centre operators to disclose facility locations, the identities of operators and hyperscale customers, graphics processing unit imports and electricity use.

Miti Minister Johari Abdul Ghani said on Nov 12 that 55 of the country’s 117 approved data centre projects had begun operating.