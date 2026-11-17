The Philippines has delivered brisk output as chair, but leaves behind unresolved South China Sea rules

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr considers the signing of Defa the “proudest moment” of the country’s Asean chairmanship. PHOTO: EPA

[MANILA] The Philippines concluded its 2026 chairmanship of Asean, handing the role over to Singapore on Tuesday (Nov 17) having secured economic concessions for member states.

Manila, however, ran out of time finalising negotiations on another important front: the South China Sea rules.

Asean economic ministers signed the world’s first region-wide digital-economy framework agreement on Nov 14, ahead of the leaders’ meeting in Manila and culminating in what Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr considers the “proudest moment” of the chairmanship.

Designed to harmonise rules on digital trade, electronic documentation, cross-border data flows and financial services across the bloc, Asean’s Digital Economy Framework Agreement (Defa) is set to anchor the region’s ambition to become an epicentre of growth in the Indo-Pacific.

For business, Defa’s value lies in reducing the friction of operating across 11 different regulatory regimes.

Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, chairman of Ayala Corp, welcomed the pact, but framed it as a beginning rather than an end point. He called on member states to harmonise their requirements under the framework.

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“The standards that we have, the approval standards, the way to get your investment filed – it’s different in each of these countries,” he said at the Asean Business and Innovation Summit on Nov 14.

Streamlining cross-border processes paves the way for greater collaboration in the face of tariff-driven protectionism and shifting trade alignments. Defa is a “very positive step forward”, he added.

Looking to 2027, Musa Fazal, chief policy and operating officer at the Singapore Business Federation, said the private sector will focus on Defa’s execution.

“Regional integration is not just about paper agreements,” he added. “It must be something that businesses actually experience.”

Singapore’s business agenda will centre on connectivity, keeping Asean open in a “more fragmented and more fractious” global economy, and ensuring growth reaches small enterprises.

Unresolved maritime rules

Weighed against its toughest strategic tests, however, Manila’s scorecard suggests the complexities of negotiation rarely seen in headline results.

As it handed the regional gavel to Singapore for the bloc’s 60th anniversary year, it left unresolved a critical target it had set: the conclusion of the South China Sea Code of Conduct (COC).

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr (left) hands the Asean chairmanship gavel to Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. PHOTO: EPA

With about 80 per cent of the COC’s draft paragraphs provisionally agreed on, Singapore now has the task of steering deliberations over the code’s legal bindingness, geographic scope and enforcement.

Philippine Foreign Secretary Maria Theresa Lazaro said that another five to six months of talks might have sufficed to complete the negotiations, but Manila had “run out of chairmanship time”.

Chester Cablaza, president of the International Development and Security Cooperation think tank, pointed out that the unfinished text “mirrors the complexity of keeping the peace while Beijing tests the rules at sea”.

Marcos, meanwhile, noted that “the most important work of Asean cannot belong to one chair alone”.