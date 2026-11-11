Melaka turns from tourist magnet to battleground as state polls test Putrajaya’s unity pact
Voter sentiments are centred on rising inflation, fuel subsidy uncertainties, pace of reforms
- A political supporter fixes party flags in Melaka, where upcoming state polls are seen as a critical national political barometer. PHOTO: BT FILE
[KUALA LUMPUR] From its Unesco World Heritage legacy to a high-profile endorsement by Chinese superstar Fan Bingbing, Melaka’s cultural allure drew 15.9 million visitors and generated more than RM14.9 billion (US$3.7 billion) in 2025.
Yet this Saturday (Nov 14), the spotlight shifts from tourism receipts to the ballot box as voters head to the polls in a high-stakes state election that market observers view as a vital political barometer for Putrajaya.
At stake is whether Malaysia’s ruling coalition partners can sustain unity or will part ways before the next general election.
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