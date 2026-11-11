The Business Times
business-time-50
Asean Business logo
SPONSORED BYUOB logo

Melaka turns from tourist magnet to battleground as state polls test Putrajaya’s unity pact

Voter sentiments are centred on rising inflation, fuel subsidy uncertainties, pace of reforms

Summarise
Tan Ai Leng

Tan Ai Leng

Published Wed, Nov 11, 2026 · 02:32 PM
    • A political supporter fixes party flags in Melaka, where upcoming state polls are seen as a critical national political barometer.
    • A political supporter fixes party flags in Melaka, where upcoming state polls are seen as a critical national political barometer. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [KUALA LUMPUR] From its Unesco World Heritage legacy to a high-profile endorsement by Chinese superstar Fan Bingbing, Melaka’s cultural allure drew 15.9 million visitors and generated more than RM14.9 billion (US$3.7 billion) in 2025.

    Yet this Saturday (Nov 14), the spotlight shifts from tourism receipts to the ballot box as voters head to the polls in a high-stakes state election that market observers view as a vital political barometer for Putrajaya.

    At stake is whether Malaysia’s ruling coalition partners can sustain unity or will part ways before the next general election.

    MalaysiaTourismAseanMalaysia politicsAnwar Ibrahim

    TRENDING NOW

    DPM Gan Kim Yong says the transition of Singapore’s industries is key to the city-state achieving its climate goals.

    Singapore commits S$143 million to fund R&D for industrial decarbonisation

    Sheng Siong has warned of an increasingly competitive grocery retail landscape in the coming year.

    Sheng Siong has fallen from its highs. Can its defensive appeal endure?

    Higher funding costs weighed on the local banks’ Q3 earnings, though analysts expect margin recovery and the impact of asset repricing to be uneven across the trio.

    DBS, OCBC or UOB? Investors urged to be selective as Q3 reveals widening performance gap

    Jensen Huang told Nvidia’s employees he had been unfaithful to his wife, without disclosing details of the alleged relationship.

    Nvidia, CEO Jensen Huang sued over disclosures related to suspected Chinese spy

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More